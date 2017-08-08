The Mondelez Experience

FOR thousands of college graduates actively looking for employment every year, to work for top companies that provide financial stability, job security, rich organizational culture and career growth opportunities is an achievement. Mondelez Philippines, the company behind household names like Cheez Whiz, Tang, Oreo and Toblerone, provides them just that through its Graduate Trainee (GT) Program.

Four interns under the program share their experience with Mondelez:

Diametrically different from their contemporaries who have yet to find their place in the sun, Mondelez Philippines’s latest batch of graduate trainees employed under the company’s Sales force are well aware that dream jobs are hard to come by. They sharpened their competitive edge by preparing for their first job interview even years before graduation. University of the Philippines’s (UP) Business Administration graduate Ralph Carlo Ramos, for instance, planned his career path accordingly, filtering the companies he wished to work for.

“I wanted a multinational company involved in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and something with a graduate trainee program. I came across Mondelez in my research for caliber programs and I was intrigued because the name was not known to me then, but rather the brands it sells! It was a snacking powerhouse and I wanted to be a part of.”

UP Business Economics Major Eduardo de Guzman Jr., meanwhile, has this to say: “It is good to intern in many industries. I was still a student when I began researching long and hard for the perfect multinational FMCG company I wanted to work for. It takes time to plan your future outside of school and you have to be proactive.”

Considering himself lucky to have been chosen as an intern for the Tang brand in 2016, Meridian International College’s magna cum laude Miguel Rafael Mangabat thinks Mondelez lives up to its positioning as a joyful place to work. “In Mondelez, they expect you to be mature yes, but they also expect you to grow. Mondelez makes sure there is room for growth in the organization and that is what I find most interesting and attractive.”

“What I find amazing in Mondelez is that even if I was still a student-intern back then, they entrusted me to become a part of a big project,” San Beda College marketing management major Katricia Milla, an Eden brand intern, meanwhile, said. “In the corporate world, there are no textbooks. You have to create and follow your own processes to resolve issues. In school, you are graded right minus wrong. In the corporate world, there will be wrongs but there will be things that will not work. You may make mistakes but you are expected to learn from them. You can apply what you think is correct but it can fail because you didn’t think it through. Mondelez taught me to think things through.”

An immersive internship

MONDELEZ has a highly selective and rigorous selection process of choosing its trainees. Hundreds of high potential candidates from the country’s top schools are shortlisted to a final 10 or so per batch to undergo the GT program. They are hired as regular employees and given assignments in different functions (and often different territories across the Philippines) within the company. At the end of the 18-month program, the GTs are assigned to their permanent positions.

Shiela Pangilinan, Mondelez HR Business Lead, said, “Mondelez is an equal-opportunity employer and we in particular take pride in our diverse and highly talented work force. Our main goal is to not only to ensure the growth of our employees but also to make Mondelez a great place to work.”

Hiring highly competent and performance-driven employees is one way Mondelez believes it will meet these goals, so it also values free thinking. Regardless of experience levels, all Mondelez’s employees are expected to contribute ideas and try new ways to solve problems. “We also look for the employee’s capacity of adaptation and dealing with ambiguity. Presenting a solution that deals with a real business need is key,” Pangilinan said.

The art of selling yourself

“It was hard to get in Mondelez. Proving to have the high potential to become an employee and even a leader in the company will definitely have a profound pressure on you,” Mangabat vouched. “It helps to have prior good internship experience in sales or marketing because it requires a certain way of thinking to analyze the case you are being tested.”

Meanwhile, for Ramos, to truly stand out means having to build a good background early in college. He said that it is not just about excelling in academics, but also in taking all the leadership roles in various school organizations. “I observed that in the companies I applied for, they don’t stop at the honor roll. They want to know if you were president of so-so school organization, what were your accomplishments and how did you manage your people.”

Milla related, on the other hand, that there were actually three of them who applied to Mondelez from her school. “I thought I was the least likely to be accepted because they were magna cum laude and were very active in school, and I was only a cum laude with no credentials. But I thought to myself, ‘How much do I want this? How badly do I want to work for Mondelez?”

With an indomitable faith in herself, Milla decided to market herself.

“When you come to a Mondelez interview, you have to be ready with your historical experience. I also made sure that they will not just rely on what is written on my resume. I want them to see me as what I am capable of doing now, not the person I was in college. I really pushed myself to come out with great ideas to show them what I can do. I know I have to show them how much I wanted to be hired.”

Mondelez brand of coaching

“WHAT I like best in Mondelez is the coaching. It’s a constant learning experience in Sales. I remember my supervisor telling me, ‘All problems are the same in Sales. It is just that they evolve into a different problem, which you can still resolve in another solution,” said de Guzman.

You have to learn fast, Ramos noted. “At first everything is overwhelming. There’s too much information. But you will learn overtime to overcome that challenge. I learned how to be decisive and independent.”

“Mondelez is very people-oriented and very nurturing. We may no longer be in school but our managers still looked after us. And if they think you are not touching base with them often enough, they will take it upon themselves to contact you,” Ramos added. “I was barely six months on the program when I was deployed to Mindanao, my first trip ever. Imagine my surprise when one of the HR managers called, ‘Hi, just checking in, how are you doing so far?’”

Mondelez believes in investing in time to truly know and nurture the country’s local talents. “By building world-class capabilities and providing meaningful career experiences, we create a great place to work for our people—the guardians of an unmatched portfolio of iconic brands with a global footprint in the snacking industry,” Pangilinan said. “This investment has paid off, enabling us to have a sustainable pipeline of talent that will ensure the continued growth of our business and our impact on communities.”