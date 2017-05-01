The Labor Movement: Impact of Herrera law after 28 years

Part Two

UNDER a muggy weather, the air was heavy with a faint stench of rotting garbage in Baseco, Tondo, Manila, a reclaimed land kissed by murky water.

This is where the Maribojo couple’s castle stand: a 2×2-foot covered space on the ground floor of a two-story structure made of rusty scrap-iron sheets, chicken wire, recycled bamboo and beat-up plywood.

Wenie, 59, sat on a woodenbench, where she and husband Leovigildo, 63, rest their back for the night. She smiled after recalling how Leovigildo used to stand next to a brittle, wire mesh of a window and told stories of his life as a labor-union leader in the late-1980s.

“I was the last president of the workers’ union at the old Sulpicio Lines,” he said, his eyes squinting at the arid brightness of the noonday sun.

In 1986 Leovigildo recounted he was accepted as one of the van drivers in the huge shipping company. He stayed for 18 years, retiring in 2004 at the age of 50.

Leovigildo proudly said he received a salary that was above minimum. “I got paid P382.90, when the minimum wage was around P368. But that was because of our collective bargaining agreement [CBA]. We bargained for decent wages,” he said.

A native of Kalibo, Aklan, Leovigildo mentioned he was at Pier 1 when the Edsa People Power broke out in 1986.

“It was a historic occasion, but so many things happened later that did not augur well for the trade-union movement,” he said in the vernacular.

No strike, no lockout

ON May 7, 1987, almost two years before the passage of the Herrera law on March 21, 1989, then-Labor Secretary Franklin M. Drilon issued Department Order (DO) 007-87.

The DO contained the guidelines that operationalized the “Accord on Industrial Harmony”, forged during the April National Tripartite Conference involving labor leaders, employers and the Aquino administration.

It included a “no strike/no lockout clause as a standard provision” in collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) between labor and management.

“All provisions of collective bargaining agreements [CBAs] particularly, the no strike/no lockouts clause, shall be strictly enforced,” the DO said. “Henceforth, the no strike/no lockout clause shall be a mandatory standard provision of all collective bargaining agreements to be submitted to the Department of Labor and Employment [Dole].”

The order added: “In this regard, the Director of the Bureau of Labor Relations shall advise all parties concerned to include in their collective bargaining agreements a no strike/no lockout clause as a standard provision.”

According to the DO, “All differences, grievances and disputes shall be resolved strictly in accordance with grievance procedures, through joint consultation in labor-management committees, or through conciliation and arbitration so that at all times, all matters and disputes are dealt with and resolved justly and speedily by the proper machinery and/or agency established for the purpose.”

In June 1989 Congress passed the Wage Rationalization Act (RA 6727), leading to the creation of various Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Boards or Regional Boards that became responsible for prescribing minimum wages per region.

RA 6727 ended for good the practice of legislated wages, where Congress determined the amount of minimum wage to be given to workers and thereafter passed a law for its implementation.

Labor leaders like Maribojo criticized the implementation of the “no strike, no lockout” policy, as well as the creation of regional wage boards. He said these directives weakened the workers’ right to bargain for decent wages.

Ramos years

IN 1997 then-Labor Secretary Leonardo Quisumbing issued Department Order (DO) 10-97.

That order amended the rules implementing Books III and IV of the Labor Code as amended, in particular the rules on labor contractualization.

It was the first time the Dole issued a DO expressly stating that, “labor-only-contracting, as defined herein, shall be prohibited”, while at the same time saying that “contracting and subcontracting arrangements are expressly allowed by law”.

The wording of the DO was such that contracting and subcontracting was allowed by law, but that it may be subject to regulations “consistent with the promotion of employment, protection of workers’ welfare and enhancement of industrial peace and rights of workers to self-organization and collective bargaining.

It was also stated in DO 10 that “contractors and subcontractors, as well as their employees, are entitled to all the rights and privileges, and are subject to all the duties and responsibilities which the Labor Code, as amended, attaches to every employee-employer relationship”.

The DO 10-97 provided a list of jobs that cannot be contracted, thereby allowing contractualization for jobs not included in the list.

Within the years 1990 to 1994 the combined share of nonregular workers (casuals, contractuals and part-time workers) in total enterprise-based employment was between 14 percent to 15 percent, according to research conducted by the Asia-Pacific Research Network (APRN) in the year 2000.

The APRN study added that the share of nonregular workers went up to 18.1 percent from 1994 to 1995. By 1997 the figure had reached 21.1 percent.

This meant that for every five workers, one is either a contractual or a casual worker.

Arroyo and DO 18-02

THE discourse on whether contracting and subcontracting arrangements are legal and

based on the law resurfaced during the time of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Under Labor Secretary Patricia Santo Tomas, the DOLE issued on February 21, 2002, the rules implementing Articles 106 to 109, as contained in DO 18-02.

DO 18-02 rescinded DO 10-97, which was signed during the administration of then-President Fidel V. Ramos.

Still, the Santo Tomas DO also stated that, “contracting and subcontracting arrangements are expressly allowed by law and are subject to promotion of employment and the observance of the rights of workers to just and humane conditions of work, security of tenure, self-organization and collective bargaining”.

Reiterating that “labor-only contracting [LOC] is prohibited,” DO 18-02 defined LOC as “an arrangement where the contractor or subcontractor merely recruits, supplies or places workers to perform a job, work or service for a principal”.

Likewise, the DO defined such arrangement as acceptable if the contractor or subcontractor does not have substantial capital or investment that relates to the job, work, or service to be performed and the employees recruited, supplied or placed by such contractor or subcontractor are performing activities that are directly related to the main business of the principal.

Also, the DO is lenient on LOC if the “contractor does not exercise the right to control over the performance of the work of the contractual employee”.

Aquino and DO 18-A

FOR all the criticisms heaped on the Arroyo administration by former President Benigno Simeon Aquino III, his administration also supported contractualization.

Former Labor Secretary Rosalinda Baldoz issued DO 18-A, Series of 2011, that also contained the rules implementing Articles 106 to 109 of the Labor Code as amended.

Signed on November 14, 2011, the DO followed previous reiterations contained in the DO 10-97 under Ramos and the DO 18-A under Arroyo.

The Baldoz DO also defined LOC as a prohibited practice unless it is “an arrangement where the contractor or subcontractor merely recruits, supplies or places workers to perform a job, work or service for a principal”.

Compared to its predecessor, the Aquino government posted faster increases in nonregular workers or contractuals.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that from 2010 to 2014, contractual workers in private establishments increased by 51 percent, seasonal workers increased by 254 percent and agency-hired increased by 82 percent. Based on PSA estimates, there are about four nonregulars in every 10 employed in establishments with 20 workers or more under the Aquino administration. To be continued