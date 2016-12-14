The importance of Asia Pacific

The economic importance of the Asia-Pacific region has increased substantially in recent years. And the success story is expected to continue despite the election result in the US. Countries, including China and India, as well as the whole Southeast Asian region, will continue to grow at rates faster than the global average. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for roughly one quarter of global GDP in 2005. A decade later it was already almost one third. In 2020 it is expected to make up more than 35 percent of the world economy. Most prominently, the share of China tripled from 5 percent in 2005 to 15 percent in 2015, while Japan lost in relative importance. The region has become more prosperous. In Asean the per-capita GDP has doubled, in China it rose fivefold; in South Korean and Australia it has increased by more than 40 percent.

The region is also increasingly becoming a global foreign direct investment (FDI) hub. In terms of both incoming and outgoing FDI, the Asia-Pacific region now accounts for almost one quarter of global FDI stock. Hong Kong and Singapore enjoy special roles as hubs of foreign investment in Asia.

Hong Kong, China, Singapore and Australia together accounted for 72 percent of total inward FDI stock in the Asia-Pacific region from 2005 to 2015. Almost three quarters of Asia-Pacific region outward FDI is accounted for by Hong Kong, Japan, China and Singapore. Over a 10-year period, China saw a seventeenfold increase in its investment stock in foreign countries, followed by Japan with a fourteenfold increase. This suggests an even more important international investment role for these countries in the coming years.

Trade policy in the 21st century has become part of the public debate and is no longer just about negotiating tariff rates. It has developed into a much wider and more politically contentious issue as the implementation of environmental and consumer rights standards become a new objective. Global value chains have increased significantly. The network of value chains has become highly complex, with trade barriers having to be tackled along the entire value chain. World Trade Organization (WTO) members have unfortunately not been able to agree on a common set of trading rules adapted to a modern trading environment. Instead, companies now face a record number of preferential trading agreements and trading barriers.

But it is not just the European Union that has placed a greater emphasis on concluding FTAs since 2006. Asian countries have, likewise, been eager to further develop the network of agreements. Examples include initiatives undertaken by the Asean community, the negotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (which Trump is not going to further pursue), and activities by China, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea and—of course—the Philippines.

A strong and modern multilateral trading system would provide not only a strong monitoring mechanism but also require horizontal instruments for mediating nontariff barrier conflicts. Another issue is improving the compatibility of free-trade agreements (FTAs) with the multilateral trading system. One of the preconditions for this being common definitions and understandings of crucial trade factors, such as rules of origin in FTAs. These could be more strongly standardized through precise WTO rules. In the end, freer trade can only be achieved through the strong commitment of WTO members to reduce trade barriers.