The growing health industry in PHL

IT’S been almost two decades now since the health and wellness industry in the country and in other parts of Asia started to flourish. Since then a lot of people became more concerned about their well-being, and at the same time more companies bank on health and wellness to gain more following.

Over the years, the health and wellness industry grew a lot stronger, better and more profitable. According to Euromonitor International, the industry has maintained a positive development in 2015 and it is expected to continue.

The report says the growth was driven by the increasing health-consciousness among consumers, “a trend that was in turn supported by aggressive education campaigns run by the Department of Health.”

The year-round campaign of the Department of Health against dengue, malnutrition, smoking, rabies, among others, has contributed a lot to the better understanding of good health and well-being among Filipinos.

On the other hand, manufacturers and producers also bank on this continuous growth. The reports adds, “…manufacturers continued to develop new products that were not only healthy but also offered greater convenience to consumers, and this also helped to maintain robust growth in current value sales.”

This movement of the manufacturers is noticeable with the different products that are fortified with vitamins and minerals. More so, a lot of products made from superfoods or healthy ingredients are also prominent now in the market.

The report also shows that wellness products with a general well-being positioning continue to perform strongly. “Manufacturers and consumers alike favor this positioning, as general well-being products can be consumed by everyone, regardless of their age or health circumstances. General wellbeing is a common prime positioning for packaged food staples like rice, wheat flour, refined sugar and cooking oil, as Republic Act 8976 mandates that such products be fortified.”

The consumers have also become more meticulous when it comes to what they will purchase. The habit of checking the food labels is also gaining a strong following among moms and health buffs.

“The positive development of health and wellness in the Philippines is expected to continue over the forecast period, driven mainly by packaged food. Public-health awareness campaigns will continue to encourage consumers to adopt healthier dietary habits. Campaigns and regulations aimed at promoting healthier diets among children will be particularly influential,” the report says.

In the area of health-care services, pharmaceutical companies have been releasing new medicines and technology to address the different diseases. Recently, Sanofi Pasteur released the first dengue vaccine, while the other big players are starting their own vaccines for dengue and Zika virus.

Hospitals are also upgrading their facilities and technology. With the advent of advanced robotics in surgery, prime hospitals and government hospitals are acquiring the latest technology to render better services to their patients.

Meanwhile, unity and partnership between local government units, nonprofit organizations and private companies also showed a sturdy growth. Fun runs and below-the-line activities were utilized to help health and wellness projects of small barangays and towns.

This growth is expected to continue as more people demand for better and healthier products and services.