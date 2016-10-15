The Fast. The Furious.

IT was a game for the ages—but definitely a night to remember for die-hard Barangay Ginebra San Miguel fans.

Game Four of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup championship series on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum helped immortalize the Fast and Furious tandem of Jayjay Helterbrand and Mark Caguioa, the aging ace Kings who are staring at the twilight of their careers.

Helterbrand celebrated his 40th birthday with an 88-86 pulsating Ginebra victory over Meralco, leveling the series at 2-2 and reducing the duel to a mere race-to-two finale.

Ginebra Coach Tim Cone pulled Helterbrand and Caguioa from the bench when his team trailed, 58-74, after an electrifying third quarter by Meralco.





And respond Helterbrand and Caguioa did, and the never-say-die Ginebra spirit overwhelmed the jam-packed Big Dome.

Helterbrand, looking different from his clean-shaven image early in his career with the Kings, scored all of his 11 points in the pivotal fourth period, highlighting his explosion with three three-pointers that knocked the power off the Bolts.

Caguioa, who turns 37 on November 19, complemented his partner with eight points, four he made in a decisive 21-2 run in that same fourth-quarter Ginebra uprising.

“That was a storybook game. It was amazing,” Cone said. “Jay and Mark went out and played with so much energy. They are great players and true champions.”

The Fast and Furious’s throwback performance lit up Ginebra’s hopes of winning its first title since the 2008 Fiesta Conference. The Kings shoot for a 3-2 lead over the Bolts in Game Five at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday also at the Big Dome.

“We were down in the third quarter. Luckily, Jay and Mark went out. They started pushing and pressuring. It was a nice weapon, if you have those kinds of players who are ready to play anytime,” Cone said.

Game Four was a reflection of how the best-of-seven championship series is going so far. The match seesawed, with Ginebra staying in control at the half, 46-35, and Meralco, behind Best Import Allen Durham’s herculean effort, frustrating the Kings and their legions of fans after three quarters, 74-58.

Then came Cone’s magical move to let his most popular veterans take charge of the game.

The Bolts were still in the game at crunchtime, but Joe Devance buried a turnaround jumper in the final 25-second mark to break the deadlock, 88-86.

The Kings walked the tightrope after LA Tenorio missed both his free throws, but were relieved to see Meralco come up empty in the final play, with Rookie of the Year Chris Newsome dogging the ball too long as time expired.

Absent in the Bolts’ offense was their own veteran duo of Reynel Hugnatan and Jimmy Alapag, heroes of their 107-103 Game Three victory that gave them a 2-1 edge.

Hugnatan could only deliver eight points on Friday night, while Alapag played for only eight minutes—and never in the crucial stretch—and did not score. Meralco Coach Norman Black did not gamble with Alapag, who continued to feel “tightness” in his legs. Alapag made 18 and Hugnatan 17 points in Game Three.

Japeth Aguilar led Ginebra with 19 points and six rebounds, but is doubtful for Game Five, after spraining his left ankle in a rebound battle in the final 2:56.

“We’ll see what will happen to him. I don’t know if 48 hours is enough to get him ready,” Cone said.

Durham scored 34 points and Newsome had 15 points in the game that was preceded by the Annual Leo Awards, where San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo hoisted his third-straight Most Valuable Player trophy.