By Ernesto Banawis Sr.

Looming large in the back of the minds of delegates to the Asean 30th Summit meeting this week in Manila is the disturbing South China Sea dispute.

The Philippines considers the South China Sea conflict equally, if not more important than realizing the economic integration of the 10 members-states.

It is hoped that the framework for the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea will prod China to redefine and tone down its unilateral and aggressive designs on the disputed sea lane, which it claims to wholly own. Asean members are asserting their ownership of specific areas that fall within their exclusive economic zones, as defined under the UN Convention on the Laws of the Sea.

Advertisement

The Philippines has particular interest in the drafting of the code, since its claims over areas in the South China Sea were held valid and binding by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on the case it filed against China, which refuses to honor the decision.

Once the Code of Conduct on the South China Sea is promulgated, Congress, particularly the Special Committee on the South China Sea Dispute, chaired by former Speaker Feliciano R. Belmonte, should conduct hearings on this troubling dispute.

It is necessary that the highest policy-making agency of the government should define the country’s stand on this issue. While China firmly refuses to respect the decision of the Arbitration Court, it welcomes bilateral talks to resolve the conflicts. China has shown, in past instances, its willingness to compromise and settle differences through direct, one-on-one dialogues with other countries.

What China prefers is quiet diplomacy, where it may sacrifice some of its interests, as long as it does not lose face.