The art of aging gracefully

FRENCH Author Jules Renard once quoted, “It is not how old you are, but it is how you are old”. People should go all-out to be part of the lucky group who will appear better and younger as they age like a fine wine that tastes even more remarkably delicious as time persists to pass by. Aging is someway stressful but it shouldn’t be confined with that as it can be utterly graceful.

Initially, skipping the fancy skincare routine is one secret to defy aging and to look more young at heart regardless of many birthday candles are on your cake. On an article appeared on health.com, New York City Dermatologist Lance Brown, also a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at New York University School of Medicine, said that, “If you use a sunscreen, retinoid, and moisturizer starting at age 20, your skin will look much younger compared to someone who didn’t use them”. More so, applying SPF at the start of every morning is a huge addition alongside sustaining cells round, healthy and hydrated with moisturizer.

In addition, Jessica Migala wrote on her article at the health.com, “Retinoid are where the magic happens, says Brown. Dermatologists consistently recommend them because the Vitamin A derivative essentially teaches your skin to act young again, stimulating the collagen that prevents fine lines, he says”.

Furthermore, aged people work out and stretch barely with plain motivations of setting a jovially positive mood, blowing off stress and pressures, and apparently losing weight. But what should be supplemented in the mighty list is staying young. Research conducted with elders as respondents revealed that older people who exercised move and function physiologically in parallel to young people. Brown added, “Your skin is the largest organ in your body and the only one you can see. Anything that is good to your body is good for your skin”.





Migala also expressed, “While you may have heard warnings that certain workouts namely running can cause wrinkles and sagging from the up-and-down motion, Dr. Brown says that’s not the case. Whatever you love doing – whether that’s running, spinning, or lifting – keep on doing it”.

Conversely, some people inclined on using makeup merely to cover wrinkles and dark spots on their faces. However, the practice of this should not be partially limited on slapping into a thick coat of foundation and powder all over their faces. Celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff said on an article that this breed of technique backfires. “Make-up can’t completely cover aging. More is not more”.

Beyond physicality, women who age gracefully are those with overflowing confidence. To look for the fountain of youth while aging, you have to exude confidence. Shoring this up, “Don’t do anything with the idea that you are trying to look younger because that can cause big missteps in your sense of style and how you maintain your beauty routine”, uttered Gretta Monahan on an article. Monahan is a style and beauty expert and also the author of Style and the Successful Girl.

Moreover, a study from Yale University showed that people who had more positive beliefs about aging lived 7.5 years longer than those with more downtrodden attitudes. This is keenly indicative that making the goal of being the best you can look can pay off down the line. Numerous studies also disclosed that positive people are less prone to mental decline and lead happier lives. The Huffington Post reported that a 2011 survey found that happy older people have a 35 percent lower risk of dying than their unhappy peers. Also, these positive people are less likely to acquire coronary heart disease as per a research at Harvard University.

In line with positivity is totally kicking out stress as this is grounds of a barrage of health problems. An article on Huffington Post suggested, “Some studies said that stress can make you appear up to 10 years older. But people aging gracefully have learned to manage their stress whether its medication or exercise”.

On the other hand, Monahan conveyed, “A lot of women struggle to get out of a style rut and they run the risk of looking like they are stuck in a time warp”. On this note, it is not merely about the choice of style but also the pointing message that it tries to sends to the world and yourself about your age. Thus, Monahan recommends finding a fresh and latest style that works for their life at present. Revising the style is also denotes aging gracefully. A study carried out in 2010 revealed that women who got their hair colored or cut and thought they looked younger had lower blood pressure, meaning looking young is healthy. Tinged with high blood pressure, high sodium diet is a trigger. Therefore to age gracefully, you have to avoid excessive salt intake.

Speaking of shifting into a brand new style, one step to age gracefully is being up on the latest trends. Being old doesn’t connotes you have to be morph also into an old style. “Women who age gracefully don’t step aside from trends because of their age”, Monahan added. “That gives your look that extra secret sauce. It’s a great instant energy booster”.

One more thing is to catch enough sleep specifically beauty rest or sleep. A 2015 study in the journal Clinical and Experimental Dermatology said that broken and poor quality sleep increases the visible signs of aging around your face and also makes you feel less attractive. Also, Migala also wrote on her article, “Compared to those who got less than five hours of sleep, women who clocked seven to nine hours had skin that also bounced back better from UV light exposure. This means sleep helps your skin naturally ward off the damaging effects of the sun, slowing down the aging process”.