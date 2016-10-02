The actor & the artist

NOT many know that matinee idol Xian Lim leads a double life. Aside from being an actor, Lim is also a passionate contemporary visual artist.

Just recently, Lim was part of a five-man team from the Philippines that had a major art exhibit at the YOD Gallery in Osaka, Japan.

Titled 2664km, it was a group exhibition of recent artworks by five contemporary Filipino artists: Jason Montinola, Renz Baluyot, Nix Puno, Kaloy Sanchez and Alexander “Xian” Lim. The title of the exhibit was inspired by the actual distance between the cities of Manila and Osaka.

“I met Ryotaro Ishigami, the owner of YOD Gallery, at the Philippine Art Fair held a few months ago. After the fair he asked if I wanted to exhibit my works in his gallery in Japan. Of course, I said yes right away. That’s how I was able to go to Osaka for the exhibition,” shared Lim. He added, “It was one memorable experience for a new player in the art scene. Having my artworks displayed in a gallery, in a foreign country, for the first time, is special. It was also some sort of an immersion for a new artist like me, so I took in as much new learnings about art and art exhibitions as I could. I’m both honored and humbled to have been chosen to be part of the Philippine delegation that was featured,” Lim enthused.





The works of Lim and Montinola were described by the curator of the exhibit as having very strong Western influences. “The imageries and techniques these two artists used have strong semblances with famous Italian paintings from the past, but with a contemporary touch. This fascination to that certain kind of drama and figuration delivered through surreal and dream-like compositions bridges the distance between the familiar and the strange, thus inviting the viewers to a constant state of curiosity.”

Lim admitted he has a lot to learn about this new passion. “I think being an artist entails a neverending thirst to learn. That’s the only way to improve. I’m glad to have experienced showcasing my works abroad this early in my life as a painter. Not many will get this chance right away this early in their career. My Osaka experience was truly fulfilling.”

Right after the exhibition, Lim got invitations to have his works included in art shows in Malaysia, Taiwan and another one in Sapporo, Japan, before the year ends.

A HAPPY MAN

We’re also happy to have met a visual artist-turned-actor by the name of Manu San Pedro.

He specializes in traditional art and has been churning wonderful artworks in various media—watercolor, acrylic, pen and ink, oil—and he has collaborated with some of our local masters. His favorite subjects are nature and wildlife. San Pedro graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Multimedia Arts from the Asia Pacific College in 2009 and he majored in film production.

“I tried working for production outfits but painting is my first love, so I’m currently pursuing painting as a full-time career, doing commissioned artworks for individuals and companies. I like the fact that I have full control of my time, and I use it according to how I feel—whether it’s creating an artwork or exploring something new like acting,” he said.

San Pedro is the lead actor in Lagablab, a play written by Dan Hollanda, inspired by the short story The Unconquered by W. Somerset Maugham. “Honestly, I’m a bit nervous every time I go onstage, because it’s my first time to take on a lead role and be a part of an intimate theater setup. There are around 30 persons in the audience for every show and they’re all within reach from where I stand and perform. But every performance gives me a different sense of fulfillment, and that’s what matters.”

Before bagging the lead role, the 30-year-old San Pedro had almost no acting experience, except the plays he was part of when he was in college.

San Pedro is thankful for the guidance of his artistic director Roeder Camañag and his stage director Paul Jake Paule. “The workshops by Sir Roeder were of great help. I also watched films on war, like Letters to Iwo Jima, The Last Samurai and even practiced Ken Watanabe’s acting in front of the mirror. I studied Akira Kurosawa’s composition of movement in some of his films like Dreams, Seven Samurai and Ran.”

San Pedro shared he comes from a family of artists. “My mom used to sing for a band where my father also performed as the lead guitarist. My father is also a painter and my mom draws, as well. I’m the third of five siblings. We grew up in Malolos, Bulacan, my father’s home town. Our parents separated in 1999—my mom flew to Las Vegas and my father stayed behind. Both found new partners, and I was somehow forced to live independently at a young age.”

He told us that balance is always a very important element in the life of an artist. “When I feel a bit pressured at work, whether I’m finishing a painting or rehearsing for a play, I always find an outlet so I can release and recharge my energies. I also have a Birman cat named Sophia, who is oftentimes my stress-reliever.” San Pedro shared that he engages in a lot of outdoor activities. “I love camping, trekking and paddling. I enjoy the mountains and the oceans. I’m a member of a dragon boat team, called Onslaught Racing Dragons, and we practice regularly. I also find time to improve my mixed martial-arts skills.”

The actor-painter is passionate about Brazilian jiu-jitsu and he has even joined several professional competitions. On October 14 San Pedro will be part of a five-man exhibit at The Palms in Alabang. He will also be focusing on his first solo exhibit in January 2017. “I’m very excited, since they say that the first is always the most memorable. I’m making sure that I can be proud of each and every artwork that I will showcase to the public.” Acting and painting require very different disciplines but San Pedro says he enjoys both tremendously. “The learning never stops. The curiosity never stops. The discovery never stops. I get to meet a lot of people who have different ways of expressing their emotions, their art, even themselves. With art, I’m a happy man.”