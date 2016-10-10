Thailand’s lifestyle-product makers upbeat

The export prospects of Thailand’s lifestyle products remain promising with estimated growth of about 3.5 percent this year, bucking the country’s tepid export trends.

Supat Sriwannavit, president of Thai Lifestyle Products Federation, said shipments of such items are expected to grow to $2.8

billion in 2016.

The increase will be driven by higher purchases during the year-end festive season and a gradual global economic recovery, he said.

Lifestyle products include furniture, house decorations, artificial flowers, perfume, handicrafts, textiles, fabric decorations, stationery, office supplies, toys and housewares.





Next year exports should see brighter prospects, with growth of 4.5 percent to $3 billion, thanks to a continued global economic recovery, Supat said.

“Higher shipments can also be attributed to the successful adjustment of Thai entrepreneurs, focusing on quality of services and products, as well as design,” he said. “The government sector plays a vital part as it promotes and encourages Thai exporters to explore new markets, such as Africa and the Middle East, while maintaining traditional markets, like the US, Japan and EU.”

Supat said exporters must focus more on markets in Asean and China.

Malee Choklumlerd, director—general of the International Trade Promotion Department, said Thai lifestyle item producers should consider niche markets, such as children, the elderly and pet lovers, focusing on design and diversity.

To boost lifestyle-product exports, the department will hold the Bangkok International Gift Fair and Bangkok International Houseware Fair 2016 (BIG + BIH) from October 19 to 23 at Bitec.

The five-day event is expected to generate sales exceeding 1.5 billion baht.

Over 480 companies and 1,300 exhibitors are slated to join the showcase, with 60,000 visitors.

In a related development, Malee said Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn plans to call a meeting with companies from three industries—food, gems and jewellery and automobiles—to finds ways to stimulate exports this year and next. MCT