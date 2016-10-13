Home Business Asean Economic Community Thailand’s king, world’s longest-reigning monarch, dies
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Royal Palace says King Bhumibol, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
The palace said the king passed away peacefully on Thursday at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital.
“Even though the board of doctors has closely monitored and treated him to the best of its abilities, the king’s condition never improved but deteriorated until Thursday,” it said in a statement.
It did not mention details of mourning or succession.