Thai baht falls with stocks, bonds as King’s condition reported unstable

Thailand’s baht headed for the longest stretch of losses this year, as investors sold the nation’s assets after the royal palace said the king’s condition was unstable.

The benchmark SET Index of shares slumped the most in Asia and the yield on 10-year sovereign bonds climbed to a three-week high after the palace said on Sunday doctors are closely monitoring Bhumibol Adulyadej’s condition. The 88-year-old monarch’s health is closely watched, as he is revered by many for what they say has been his unifying presence during a seven-decade reign.

“Thai King Bhumibol is in an unstable condition, according to a statement from the royal palace,” said Christopher Wong, a foreign-exchange strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. in Singapore. “This could weigh on investor sentiment.”

The baht declined 0.4 percent to 35.040 per dollar as of 10:49 a.m. in Bangkok, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. It reached a two-month low of 35.080 and is headed for a sixth day of losses, the longest stretch since December 2015. The SET Index sank 2.4 percent to 1,468.63 after falling as much as 3.6 percent.





The palace had said on October 1 the king’s condition had improved following a lung infection. He has been treated in recent months for hydrocephalus—a condition characterized by increased fluid in the cranium—and undergone a procedure to clear narrowing arteries in his heart.

The yield on 10-year government securities rose six basis points to a three-week high of 2.27 percent,

according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The yield on notes due 2022 climbed four basis points to 1.97 percent, the highest since the bonds were sold in July.

The Thai king’s health appears to have deteriorated further, according to royal medical bulletin that says he underwent a procedure to purify his blood amid other physiological complications related to the heart.

A statement issued late on Sunday said doctors performed a hemodialysis on King Bhumibol Adulyadej to purify his blood. It said the doctors also changed a tube that drains excess cerebrospinal fluid during a two-and-half-hour procedure.

“The medical team are watching his symptoms and giving treatments carefully because the overall symptoms of his sickness are still not stable,” the statement said.

Previous statements have said the king’s kidneys are not functioning properly.

The world’s longest reigning monarch, who will turn 89 on December 5, has been hospitalized for much of the past decade. Because Bhumibol has been king since 1946, there is great concern about his eventual succession by Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, who has not earned the same respect as his father.

Sunday’s statement said the hemodialysis procedure and the replacement of the tube were carried out on Saturday.

After that procedure, his blood pressure dropped, which was brought back to normal after he was put on a ventilator and administered medicines.

Early Sunday, the king’s pulse was faster and an inspection found higher levels of acid in the blood, the statement said. An echocardiogram found a sharp drop in blood injected into the lower left chamber of his heart as a result of high blood pressure in the lungs.

Subsequently, medicines were administered to enlarged blood vessels in the lungs, which led to the improvement of the pulse and blood pressure, it said.

While Bhumibol is a constitutional monarch with no formal political role, he has generally been regarded as Thailand’s unifying figure. However, as his health has deteriorated, his participation in public affairs has sharply declined in recent years.

Concern about succession has been entwined with Thailand’s political turmoil in the past decade, as royalists have sought to ensure that they control the process instead of certain politicians whose fealty to the monarchy they doubt.

Bloomberg News, AP