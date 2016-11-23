Tetangco on term plan: ‘Let us cross the bridge when we get there’

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. said he does not want to preempt the legislators on the likelihood of Congress amending the law allowing the central bank chief to stay for another six years and serve under President Duterte.

Just this week, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said Duterte wants to retain Tetangco as BSP chief for an unprecedented third term, even though the BSP charter allows for only one

reappointment.

Allies of the President are considering amending the BSP charter to pave the way for Tetangco’s third term.

“Congress is now deliberating on amendments to the BSP charter. They are still on that process and I don’t want to preempt our legislators,” Tetangco told reporters at the sidelines of the Security Bank Economic Forum 2016 on Wednesday.

On whether he will accept a third term should the BSP charter is amended, Tetangco said: “As I said, I don’t want to preempt what the legislators are going to decide. Let’s cross the bridge when we get there.”

Tetangco, who has just turned 64, is central bank governor for 11 years now, with his term set to end on July 3, 2017. He was first appointed in July 2005 by then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, but reappointed in 2011 by then-President Benigno S. Aquino III for another six-year term.

He is the first BSP governor to serve two tours of duty.

“It’s really an honor to get that offer for a third term and I share this honor with the officers and staff of the BSP. But under the BSP charter, the governor is allowed for only one reappointment. I had that in 2011. I was first appointed in 2005 and then reappointed 2011,” he said.

“The BSP has, over the years, been able to develop itself into a world-class monetary authority that is able to deliver its mandate of maintaining price stability and maintaining financial stability, at the same time allowing the banks to provide the necessary credit to support economic growth. And I think this is going to continue,” he added.

Tetangco said he has not talked with the President personally just yet and will talk about the end of his term and what will follow thereafter “when the time comes.”

The multiawarded BSP chief further said whoever is appointed the next governor will have the support of a “committed, competent team in the BSP.”