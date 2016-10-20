Tesla says all vehicles in production to have full self-driving capability

Tesla Motors Inc. CEO Elon Musk said all vehicles currently being produced at its factory, including the upcoming Model 3, will have full self-driving capability.

Every vehicle built “will have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability at a safety level substantially greater than that of a human driver,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The vehicles have eight cameras and 12 sensors giving full 360-degree visibility, the company said.

“To make sense of all of this data, a new onboard computer with more than 40 times the computing power of the previous generation runs the new Tesla-developed neural net for vision, sonar and radar processing software,” Tesla’s statement said. “Together, this system provides a view of the world that a driver alone cannot access, seeing in every direction simultaneously and on wavelengths that go far beyond the human senses.”

For Musk, bringing the Model 3 —more affordable than the Model S sedan or Model X sport-utility vehicle—to market fulfills the company’s long-standing vision of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable transportation.





Customers earlier this year stood in long lines at Tesla stores around the world to place $1,000 reservations, giving Musk an “iPhone momement” that is unprecedented in the auto industry.

Musk first revealed the Model 3 in March at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, California. He said then that the driver-assist Autopilot features would be standard on the car, which also would have a continuous plane of glass to give the cabin an expansive feeling of openness. And, in a March 30 tweet, he hinted that there was more to come: “Tomorrow is Part 1 of the Model 3 unveil. Part 2, which takes things to another level, will be closer to production.”

The tweet prompted speculation that “level” refers to the auto industry’s scale for vehicle automation, with Level 0 being none and Level 5 as a fully self-driving car. Tesla’s current Autopilot system would be classified as Level 2, with the expectation that the human driver is consistently monitoring the environment and is prepared to engage as needed. The Palo Alto, California-based company has come under fire from Consumer Reports and others for using the name Autopilot.

Tesla now makes the Model S sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle on a shared assembly line in Fremont, California, is preparing to introduce the more affordable Model 3 in late 2017 and has said it will eventually add a semitruck and transit bus. The company also makes the Powerwall battery for homes and the larger Powerpacks for commercial businesses and utilities.

About 373,000 preorders for the Model 3 have been placed, according to figures Tesla hasn’t updated since May. The car will seat five adults and is expected to begin at $35,000 before incentives.

By auto-industry standards, Tesla is small, making about 100,000 cars a year, although hopes to increase its production to 500,000 vehicles per year by 2018.

Google, ride-hailing service Uber and an assortment of other automakers also are working on a range of self-driving cars in an effort to ultimately turn the steering wheel over to robots.

Consumer watchdogs have questioned whether Tesla’s first Autopilot system was ready to be on the road after a driver earlier this year using the system was killed when his Model S sedan struck a tractor-trailer in Florida. Tesla maintains Autopilot wasn’t at fault. Government regulators are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

