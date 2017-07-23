Terror groups in PHL: Removing the masks

Part One

ONLY hours after a failed attempt to get Isnilon Hapilon, the recognized leader of the Islamic State (IS) in Southeast Asia, President Duterte imposed military rule in Mindanao.

The declaration of martial law on May 23 initially baffled Filipinos, since it has put the whole island of Mindanao under its coverage, rather than Marawi City only—the actual and only scene of the fighting.

It was Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana, the designated administrator of the martial rule, who provided the logic behind the Commander in Chief’s adoption of the extreme measure for the whole region down South.

Lorenzana said that, although the fighting—spawned by counterterrorism—is only confined in Marawi City, Duterte has decided to declare martial law all over Mindanao because of the existing security problem in other areas like Sulu, Basilan, in the Zamboanga peninsula, Central Mindanao and Davao region.

Decoding the defense secretary’s statement, he maybe referring to the security problems posed by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu and Basilan, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao and North Cotabato and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Davao provinces.

Lorenzana also revisited Duterte’s constant pronouncements that if ever the latter would impose martial rule in Mindanao, he would finish “once and for all” the island’s security problem.

As the martial-law administrator, Lorenzana subsequently issued two special arrest orders containing the names of more than 200 individuals touted as members or supporters of the Maute-IS Group, the terrorist band that is challenging the government in Marawi.

Purpose defeated

UNLESS a miracle happens until July 23, which was supposed to be the end of the 60-day period of the martial law, the extreme measure adopted for Mindanao will just be a failure, defeating its very basic purpose.

As explained by Lorenzana, the purpose of the martial law and the whole idea behind it was not only to quell or neutralize the Maute-IS Group in Marawi City but should even address or end the security problem posed by other terrorist or threat groups in the region.

By July 23 martial law should have been over with one of its specified tasks accomplished—granting that it has killed or neutralized all members of the Maute-IS and cleared Marawi by that time.

Duterte has asked the House of Representatives to extend military rule for five years. However, Lorenzana said martial law is only called and implemented once special conditions call for it, although the decision still relies on the President.

Nevertheless, he added the soldiers can be relied upon and fully trusted to implement it once it is extended.

High number

SHOULD the government succeed in quelling the challenge put up by the Maute-IS group—and it must—it would still be contending with similar forays by other terrorist groups, if not in the next couple of years, in the distant future, as it has not dealt with them under the martial law.

Aside from the terror groups ASG, BIFF and the NPA—declared and considered politically by the government as terrorist groups—there are almost 20 other terror groups, most of them, if not all, operating or based in Mindanao.

Before the Supreme Court bought the constitutionality of martial rule, Solicitor General Jose C. Calida identified 20 terror groups that have been affiliating themselves with the IS.

Calida was even tempered in his disclosure when he branded these groups as “sleeper cells” of the Arab-based international terrorist group. Sleeper cells are secret group that are dormant but not active.

According to the solicitor general, these groups are the Ansar Dawiah Filibbin; Rajah Solaiman Islamic Movement; Al Harakatul Islamiyah Battalion; Jama’at Ansar Khilafa; Ansharul Khilafah Philippines Battalion; Bangsamoro Justice Movement; Khilafah Islamiyah Mindanao; the Abu Sayyaf Group (Sulu faction); Syuful Khilafa Fi Luzon; and the Ma’Rakah Al-Ansar Battalion.

They also included the Dawla Islamiyyah Cotabato; Dawlat Al Islamiyah Waliyatul Masrik; Ansar Al-Shariyah Battalion; Jamaah Al-Tawhid Wal Jihad Philippines; Abu Dujanah Battalion; Abu Khubayn Battalion; Jundallah Battalion; Abu Sadr Battalion; Jamaah Al Muhajirin Wal Anshor; and the Balik-Islam Group.

But Rommel Banlaoi, an author and expert on counterterrorism issues, said Calida’s list of sleeper cells in the country are actually active terror groups.

“Those groups listed by Solitor General Calida are active groups already,” Banlaoi said during a recent television interview.

Great surprise

FOR those who have not been following counterterrorism issues, Calida’s revelation comes as a great surprise, since the Armed Forces has merely busied itself during the past years containing the threat coming mainly from the BIFF, the ASG, the NPA or even the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

All five groups were principally the focus of the operations of the military. In claiming that sleeper cells are active, Banlaoi, the chairman of the Philippine Institute for Peace, Violence and Terrorism Research, also said Calida made a “double entry” and may have misbranded a peaceful group as a sleeper cell.

Banlaoi added the Rajah Solaiman Islamic Movement is already inactive, but its members have joined and transformed themselves into what is now known as Syuful Khilafa Fi Luzon.

He also claims that the Balik-Islam Group, whose members are former Christians who have converted into Muslims, is a “moderate” and “peace-loving” group.

Regardless of Calida and Banlaoi’s statements, a security analyst said the government should have maximized the being observed martial rule by running after or neutralizing all terror, lawless and threat groups in Mindanao.

“Remember that President Duterte wanted martial law in Mindanao because, according to him, he wanted to end the security problem there,” said the analyst who requested anonymity for security reasons. “He got the martial law, and so what has been achieved or what is being achieved? Maybe the Maute-ISIS, which is confined in Marawi City.”

“What about the rest of those threat groups, the rest of Mindanao?” the analyst opined.

To be continued