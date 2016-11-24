Teo: Weak peso to help woo foreign travelers

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE weak peso will help attract more foreign tourists to the Philippines, making airfare, local accommodations and shopping more affordable, according to officials of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

In an interview with the BusinessMirror on the sidelines of Wednesday’s Tourism Summit at the Diamond Hotel, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said, “More tourists will come here, and this will allow them to increase their purchases, because their money can buy more goods. Airfare and hotels will also be cheaper.”

The local currency finally breached the psychological barrier of 50 to the US dollar on Thursday morning, settling at 49.98 at the close of trading, giving foreign tourists more bang for their buck if they come to the Philippines. But local money changers have already been selling US dollars at an average of P50.08 since the weekend.

Tourism Undersecretary Rolando Cañizal said the weak peso will also be a boon to domestic tourism, as Filipinos may be discouraged to travel abroad due to increased costs they have to pay for hotels and airfare. “They [Filipinos] will travel more around the Philippines instead of going abroad. And if they do that, they will be able to contribute more to the growth of the local tourism industry.”

This was echoed by Philippine Airlines President Jaime J. Bautista, who said their internal projections for the exchange rate this year was 49 to the dollar, “but it’s already exceeded that, hitting 50 already.”

Although the weak peso will not have so much impact on their operations, as “70 percent of our revenue is in US dollars and third currencies—we generate dollars, we pay in dollars,” he said there could be a decrease in outbound passengers. “It will

affect more the ability of people to travel…it may reduce the demand for people to travel outbound.” He added that the airline will be considering this possible reduction in outbound travels in its financial projections for 2017.

The DOT is targeting foreign-visitor arrivals to reach 6 million in 2016, and 6.5 million in 2017. Domestic travelers, meanwhile, are seen rising to 70.5 million in 2016, and 73.3 million in 2017.

Asia’s emerging markets have faced outflows since Donald J. Trump won the US presidential election earlier this month. The Philippines is ground zero for the rout, as a resurgent US dollar and Manila’s still-expensive stock market have made it even more vulnerable, with the peso plunging to an eight-year low.

The currency of the Southeast Asian nation reached 50 to the dollar for the first time this decade on Thursday and headed for its biggest annual loss since 2013. While equities are poised for their worst month since August 2013, valuations are still the priciest in Asia. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar is heading for the strongest close since at least 2005, amid speculation the president-elect’s policies will push the Federal Reserve to undertake a faster pace of rate increases.

“Emerging markets globally are experiencing fund withdrawals, but what makes the Philippines different, or vulnerable, was its valuation,” said Smith Chua, chief investment officer at Bank of the Philippine Islands, the nation’s second-biggest money manager with the equivalent of $12 billion in assets under management. “The foreign-exchange movement has also been a significant factor for overseas investors. As the year is heading to a close, some of them want to lock in their gains before the peso weakens further.”

The last time the Philippine peso neared 50 to the dollar in 2008, the global financial system was melting down and the central bank raised interest rates to defend it. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is probably watching the market as the peso didn’t go beyond the 50 level, according to Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO Unibank Inc., the nation’s biggest bank by market value.

Other currencies in the region have not been spared, with Malaysia’s ringgit approaching its weakest level since 1998, when the Asian financial crisis occurred. The Indian rupee was also trading near a record low reached in August 2013.

A look at the flow of exchange-traded funds show that in the past month the US had the biggest net inflow at $55 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show. By contrast, developing nations, led by China and including the Philippines, saw outflows.

The peso was at 49.930 per dollar as of 2:05 p.m. in Manila after reaching 50

earlier. It has weakened almost 6 percent in 2016. Overseas investors off-loaded a net $327 million from the stock market in November, set for a fourth month of sell-offs since Duterte took office at the end of June.

Philippine stocks are trading at 16.29 times 12-month estimated earnings, higher than the 11.9 times for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index of shares. The nation’s dollar bonds, which were up as much as 12 percent this year in July, have pared those gains to about 4 percent.

Philippine equities valuation peaked at 19.6 times earnings in July, as stocks

rallied, amid speculation Duterte’s policies would accelerate one of the region’s fastest-growing economies. Since then, concerns over his deadly drug war —which has killed thousands—and his anti-US rhetoric have led investors to pull back.

Some foreign-exchange strategists estimated earlier this month the currency would reach the 50 level only by next year, as a seasonal increase in money remitted by overseas Filipinos for Christmas spending will curb a decline in the currency.

“A weaker peso just gives more dollar value to potential investors in emerging markets,” said Manila-based Ravelas at BDO said. “In terms of our valuation in the stock market, we’re expensive.”

During the Tourism Summit, industry stakeholders worked with DOT officials to thresh out the agency’s programs and priorities, giving it vital feedback on destinations and how to best deliver its projects. The participants included representatives from the transport sector, travel agencies, accommodations, MICE organizers and tourism estate developers/managers.

Emphasizing the 10-point economic agenda of Duterte, Teo informed participants the areas where the tourism sector can contribute the most, such as “increasing competitiveness and the ease of doing business; accelerating the annual infrastructure spending to account for 5 percent of the GDP with public-private partnerships playing a key role; promoting rural and value-chain development toward increasing agricultural and rural enterprise productivity and rural tourism; investing in human capital development, including health and education systems, matching skills and training to meet the demand of business and the private sector; and promoting science, technology and the creative arts to enhance innovation and creative capacity toward self-sustaining inclusive development.”

She said, for instance, the DOT can improve its processes that have “direct business interface” to make them more investor-friendly. She added that the agency will also work with the Department of Trade and Industry “by supporting programs that will develop micro-, small- and medium-size enterprises.”

The DOT chief also stressed continuing the agency’s convergence programs with the departments of Transportation, and Public Works and Highways to ensure the development and implementation of vital infrastructure projects that will make destinations more accessible to tourists.

She added that to boost rural enterprises, “the DOT can…develop farm/eco/agri-tourism products to open additional markets.” The agency can also “help identify skill gaps, work with educational institutions and learning centers to address these gaps, and undertake capacity-building activities to enhance industry manpower development.

Teo said the DOT can, likewise, assist in the promotion of the creative arts as part of the agency’s overall program to promote culture and the arts.

“Malasakit, pagbabago at kaunlaran [concern, change and development] are the three pillars where the national [tourism and development] plans will stand on. The [DOT] will ensure that its directions will be in accordance with the national priorities and that every tourism stakeholder’s inputs on how to bring this about will be heard,” she said. With Bloomberg News