Teo visits Bohol to prove to tourists how safe it is

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

TOURISM Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo visited Bohol on Thursday to hold a dialogue with local tourism industry stakeholders, and to prove to tourists how safe it is to travel to the province.

She also had a chance to interact with foreign tourists who were also at the lookout deck in Chocolate Hills, mounds of earth that resemble chocolate kisses during summer.

In her meeting with the stakeholders over lunch at The Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island, she told them in the vernacular: “We will focus on Bohol because of what happened [Inabanga incident]. As secretary of tourism, I am here to prove to everyone that Bohol is a safe haven for tourists and residents alike.”

Cebu and Bohol stakeholders reported cancellations by tour groups to the Department of Tourism (DOT) after advisories were issued by several foreign governments against traveling to Central Visayas, a few days before the long Holy Week commemoration. A few days later, Philippine military forces battled with Abu Sayyaf insurgents in Inabanga, on the northern tip of Bohol, and about 81 kilometers away from Alona Beach, where tourists usually go.

In a news statement, Teo reiterated her appeal to the embassies of foreign governments to coordinate with country destination before issuing travel advisories. Just last week, even United Nations World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Taleb Rifai told participants of the World Tourism and Travel Council Summit in Bangkok, that the Philippines is a safe destination for tourists and appealed to foreign governments to effect travel advisories for limited periods only so as not to impact on the destination country’s entire economy. (See, “UNWTO chief expresses confidence in the PHL,” in the BusinessMirror, May 3, 2017.)

In underscoring the beauty and safety of Bohol, Teo also said she really didn’t have to aggressively promote the province in travel expos and exhibits abroad because of its popularity among foreign tourists. In the vernacular, she said: “Bohol is so lucky. Whenever I’m abroad, the tourists always ask about Bohol. I know you can stand on your own, because even if I don’t promote your province aggressively, they look for Bohol.”

The DOT chief also met with Bohol Gov. Edgar M. Chatto to discuss the tourism situation in the province. Data from DOT-Region 7 (Central Visayas) showed there were 490,545 visitor arrivals in Bohol in 2015, up 7.8 percent from the arrivals in 2014. Of the total tourists who went to Bohol in 2015, about 170,000 were foreigners, while the rest were domestic tourists.

Since the launch of the DOT’s “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” brand campaign in 2012, Bohol has been among the destinations heavily promoted by the government agency in foreign travel expos.

The plan to open an international airport on Panglao Island is expected to further boost foreign visitors to Bohol.