Teng picked No. 1

JERON TENG will be the new king of the Titans after AMA Online Education made him the first overall selection in the 2016 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Developmental League Draft on Tuesday at PBA Cafe in Metrowalk, Pasig City.

The 6-foot-2 La Salle star will be counted on to lead the Titans to new heights as they seek to make the semifinals for the first time in their franchise history.

“With Jeron Teng, we could see a marked improvement in the team,” Titans Head Coach Mark Herrera said. “This young team needs someone like Jeron. Now, we don’t have a foreign player, so we are building up big.”

Tanduay had the biggest surprise of the draft, nabbing Letran big man Jom Sollano second overall.

Racal made unheralded forward Jonjon Gabriel of Colegio de San Lorenzo as the third overall pick, followed by CafeFrance nabbing Centro Escolar University (CEU) standout Patrick Aquino at fourth, and Wang’s Basketball taking Ateneo center G-boy Babilonia at five.

Victoria Sports-Manuel L. Quezon University (MLQU) got Jayson Grimaldo at sixth, Cignal-San Beda took Davon Potts at seventh, and Batangas selected homegrown Wilmar Anderson to end the first round.

Much to the surprise of everyone, Fil-Am guard Jason Brickman fell to the laps of Tanduay in the fourth round.

School-based squads CafeFrance-CEU, Cignal-San Beda and Victoria Sports-MLQU had to select their varsity players first before getting their hands in the draft pool.

The draft went on to the 18th round, where Batangas completed its roster full of native Batangueño players.

Jose Rizal University and guest team Blustar Malaysia did not participate in the proceedings as they already have their complete lineups locked.

The Aspirants’ Cup kicks off on January 19 next year at the Ynares Sports Arena.