Tax reforms to hike govt revenues by 3% of GDP–WB

THE government could raise its revenues by as much as 3 percent of GDP if it could improve the administration of the value-added tax (VAT) and increase excise taxes, the World Bank said on Monday.

In its Philippine Economic Update (PEU) report, the World Bank said VAT gaps cost the economy around 3 percent of GDP and another 3.7 percent of GDP is lost to noncompliance.

In terms of excise taxes, the World Bank said the government’s revenues could increase by almost 1 percent of GDP if it brings petroleum excise-tax rates closer to global standards.

“Successful implementation of public sector reforms would allow the country to increase public investment and propoor spending and take advantage of new opportunities arising from the global economic rebalancing,” the report stated.





In terms of the VAT, the World Bank said the VAT tax gap can be a policy gap resulting from legal exemptions and other special tax treatments and an administrative gap due to noncompliance.

Special tax treatments include VAT exemptions on electricity, social housing, cooperatives and spending by senior citizens and persons with disabilities. In terms of noncompliance, the World Bank said through the years, VAT compliance has been complicated and more difficult to administer. This has reduced VAT compliance since it was first introduced in 1998.

“As actual revenues averaged 4 percent of GDP, the VAT gap represented almost two-thirds [63 percent] of potential VAT revenues. Of this, 28 percent reflects legal exemptions and special treatment, while 35 percent results from noncompliance,” the World Bank said.

Meanwhile, the World Bank said that, given the country’s low excise taxes, it urged the government to further raise the petroleum tax to generate additional revenues, among other benefits.

The World Bank said premium unleaded gasoline is currently taxed at 9 percent, while diesel is exempt. However, in majority of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, premium unleaded excise taxes account for between 25 percent and 40 percent of the fuel price.

As a result, in 2014 the VAT rates in the country for premium unleaded gasoline and diesel were equivalent to just 10 percent and 11 percent of the pump price, respectively.

Apart from lower rates, the World Bank said there is also an estimated annual revenue leakage for petroleum excise taxes in the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs.

The World Bank said the leakage is estimated to average P3.2 billion between 2006 and 2013, or about 13.9 percent of potential revenue.

This amount does not include smuggling, which is estimated to cost as much as P38 billion in petroleum products, was smuggled into the country. This cost the government some P4.1 billion in foregone VAT revenues and P8.5 billion in foregone excise revenues.

With this, the World Bank said increasing excise taxes are not enough and reforms must be coupled by lesser exemptions.

“Increasing excise tax rates and eliminating exemptions for kerosene, diesel and LNG [liquefied natural gas] could also improve the distributional equity of the country’s tax system, as higher-income households consume the vast majority of petroleum products,” the World Bank said.

Increased government revenues can help the country support efforts to reduce poverty and promote inclusive economic growth, according to the World Bank.

In another report also released on Monday, the World Bank said that, while inequality in many countries has decreased, governments, including the Philippines, need to further reduce it to improve the lives of millions.

The current Gini coefficient of the country is at 0.46, the highest compared to its Asean neighbors. Some Asean countries have a gini coefficient of as low as 0.41 or 0.42, allowing the region to post an average gini of around 0.40. The Gini coefficient is a measure of inequality. A Gini coefficient of zero represents perfect income equality, while a Gini of 1 represents perfect income inequality.

“It’s remarkable that countries have continued to reduce poverty and boost shared prosperity at a time when the global economy is underperforming—but still far too many people live with far too little,” World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said.

The World Bank urged countries to adopt safety nets such as the country’s own conditional-cash transfer, locally called the Pantawid Pamiliyang Pilipino Program.