Tan company to bid for Naia redevelopment

THE Lucio Tan Group is in talks with a foreign company in its bid to redevelop the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

In a news statement, Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp. (AEDC), a consortium once founded by the Philippines’s richest taipans, said it will be participating in the government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program to bid for the P75-billion Naia redevelopment project.

“The AEDC will have a foreign partner in bidding for the $1.65-billion project that would ‘improve the operational efficiencies’ of the four Naia terminals, both landside and airside, to meet International Civil Aviation Organization standards,” the statement added.





For his part, AEDC President Gen. Salvador Mison said: “We are participating in the bidding because we firmly believe in the growth potential of our country’s premier airport, given our past experience of pushing for Philippine aviation development.” Mison is currently president of Basic Holdings Inc., the holding firm of tycoon Lucio Tan’s interests. Tan owns and operates pioneering flag carrier Philippine Airlines.

Contacted for comment, PAL President Jaime Bautista told the BusinessMirror: “We are working with a possible partner, which we are not at liberty to announce at this time.”

AEDC was the group that forwarded the unsolicited proposal to build the Naia terminal 3, upon invitation by then-President Fidel V. Ramos, but lost out to PairCargo, a consortium led by the Cheng family and Fraport AG. AEDC was founded by Tan, John Gokongwei, Henry Sy, Alfonso Yuchengco, George Ty and Andrew Gotianun. Since losing the bid for the Naia-3, only Tan has remained as its active proponent and company chairman.

Mison said the AEDC is confident that it can provide “viable solutions to the Naia’s inter-terminal connectivity, as well as traffic congestion in the area,” while its foreign partner is expected to provide the technical expertise for the long-term proposal.

This is the second time the AEDC under Tan has forwarded its intention to redevelop the Naia. In November 2006 the company said it was in talks with Ital-Thai, Fraport AG of Germany, and Japan’s Marubeni Corp. for the redevelopment project. The company’s lawyer then was Perfecto R. Yasay Jr., current secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

On September 14 the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board, chaired by President Duterte, approved nine infrastructure projects costing P141 billion. Among them is the P75-billion Naia redevelopment project, the first under the Duterte administration’s PPP program.

The AEDC said, however, the redevelopment project “excludes any proposals to improve air traffic services.” The winning bidder will operate and maintain the airport for 15 to 20 years, according to the Neda.