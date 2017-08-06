Talks to end tension in South China Sea to start in November

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last Sunday said official talks for a code of conduct {COC) in the disputed waters of South China Sea may be announced by the heads of state of China and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) during the Leaders’ Meeting in Manila in November if there is no disruption from outside parties, apparently referring to the United States.

“If the situation in South China Sea is generally stable and if there is no disruption from outside parties, then we will consider during the Leaders’ Meeting in November, we will jointly announce the official start of the COC consultation,” Wang said during a news briefing at the Philippine International Convention Center.

“Regarding what kind of COC will be produced, that is up to the discussion by the 11 parties of Asean plus China,” he said.

“I don’t want to prejudge the result of that negotiation. Actually, the 10 Asean countries don’t have a consensus yet on some of the issues.

“One thing is clear, whether it is the 2002 DOC or the future COC, all the 11 countries, [when they put] their signatures on the document, they shoulder the responsibilities, and they need to adopt the document,” Wang added.

He said, so far, the 11 foreign ministers attending the 50th anniversary of the Asean in Manila have agreed to sign the framework of the COC sometime within the year.

The Asean foreign ministers last Saturday formally endorsed the framework of the COC to address disputes in the South China Sea for eventual adoption by the regional grouping and China.

Beijing and its Southeast Asian neighbors have agreed to a framework of the COC in an effort to ease tension or prevent future clashes in the resource-rich waterways. Foreign ministers from 27 countries are in Manila for the 50th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings from August 2 to 8.

Among the topics of immediate concern are the South China Sea, North Korea and Muslim militants.

Wang said the discussions have, so far, been friendly with broad consensus among the participants in preparation for the Leaders Summit in November.

“It was a friendly, positive and very successful meeting,” he said.

Like in a previous meeting in Laos, the draft framework contains only the elements and is not

the final, legally binding document, but the conclusion of the framework could be considered a milestone among the competing countries that include (aside from the Philippines and China) Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Wang said by end of August, the joint working group will meet and the parties will discuss the thinking principles for the next stage of the COC.

“China and Asean have to work together to maintain regional peace and stability, and we will work out regional rules that were mutually agreed upon so as to open a bright future for our future relations,” he added.

Ask about China’s reactions from the US’s demand for sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), now pursuing an aggressive missile and nuclear program, the envoy said, “We have all along opposed unilateral sanctions, and we oppose imposed sanctions on another sovereign state by citing a domestic law. That has no basis in international law.”

“China stands ready to work with all parties and under the framework of the UN Security Council to produce effective resolutions that is consistent with international law regarding the situation in the Korean Peninsula,” Wang added.

When asked whether Pyongyang would agree to start six-party talks, Wang said it is not easy.

“It is not that easy, but it is the direction that we need to work together. Only dialogue and negotiations are the correct way to address the Korean Peninsula issue. That is also provided for in the just concluded UN Security Council Resolution endorsed by the 15-member National Security Council, including the US.”

The six parties being alluded to are the US, China, Japan, Russia, North Korea and South Korea.

Wang said that while North Korea has reaffirmed the position that it has been saying all along, “I don’t think it really matters much.”

“What really matters is that the Foreign Minister of the DPRK is here, so he has the chance to listen to the views of those parties regarding the situation in the Korean Peninsula. Such exchange is useful not only for the other parties but also for the DPRK. It will help the DPRK make the right and smart decision,” Wang added.

With regard to the different opinions being raised against China, which seemed bent on militarizing the South China Sea despite a ruling by the International Tribunal, Wang said China does not comment on which individual country or countries have raised the issue.

He added the foreign ministers “recognize valuable progress during the past years, thanks to the concerted efforts of everyone. We need to cherish the positive momentum in the South China Sea”.

Responding to a question on bilateral issues, Wang said, “According to Article 4 of DOC, they should be addressed directly by parties involved in bilateral consultation.“

“As long as we commit to dialogue and consultation and international law, including Unclos, we will be able to stabilize the situation and find a way out.”