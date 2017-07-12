Taiwan sets eyes on Central Luzon as target for ‘southbound’ investment

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—Central Luzon is now being eyed as an ideal destination for Taiwanese investments under Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, which seeks enhanced economic cooperation with the Asean, as well as countries in South Asia and Australasia.

Speaking in the recent Philippine Investment Promotion Plan Investment Roadshow to Taiwan, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Administrator Wilma Eisma urged Taiwanese businessmen in Taipei and Taichung City to consider the so-called Central Luzon Manufacturing and Logistics Zone (CMLZ) as a prime investment destination.

Eisma said the CMLZ—composed of Clark Freeport, Subic Bay Freeport, and the Freeport Area of Bataan—has ample space for manufacturing with its land area of more than 90,000 hectares, superb perks for businesses and management by agencies that have come together as one unit.

“Together, we have worked closely to maximize our potential as one manufacturing and logistics zone. By joining forces, we now offer you many advantages,” she told businessmen.

Eisma said the foremost advantage of locating in CMLZ is its strategic location, as the area “is a critical entry point to the Asean region populated by 650 million people, as well as a natural gateway to East Asian economies, such as China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea”.

She added the CMLZ is at the crossroads of international shipping and air lanes, and accessible to the Asean region within three to four hours by plane via the Clark International Airport, and four days by ship to and from the Port of Subic.

Another advantage, Eisma said, lies in the developed infrastructure support at CMLZ, like the eight passenger airlines with international and domestic flights, as well as four cargo operators in Clark and the 10 shipping lines that call at Subic’s various seaports.

Eisma also cited the 93.77-kilometer Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, which connects Clark and Subic, thus enabling a faster and more efficient logistics and supply-chain system for business locators and tourists.

“These developed infrastructures enhance our strategic location and internal supply-chain systems,” she said, adding the combination of these infrastructures “presents a workable business platform for foreign businesses engaged in the manufacturing, as well as industrial estate development, shipbuilding, aviation and aerospace and business-process outsourcing.”