Taiwan center promotes award-winning gadgets

THE Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) is promoting gadgets that it recognized as symbolizing excellence.

According to Taitra, these gadgets bear the Taiwan Excellence seal and “help users embrace a life of efficiency and practicality.”

One of these gadgets is the Adata HD720 external drive.

According to Taitra, this device is an alternative to shelling out a monthly subscription fee for extra online storage. Taitra said the Adata is being offered at storage capacities of 500 gigabytes, 1 terrabyte (TB) or 2TB. “Its durable design survived stringent tests for waterproofing, dust proofing and even shock resistance.”

Another gadget being promoted by Taitra is the Asus Vivobook X556UR laptop.

According to Taitra, the laptop by ASUSTeK Computer Inc. features a Li-Polymer battery that gives up to 700 charge cycles or 2.5 times longer than the life span of standard Li-ion cylinder batteries.

It also has an IceCool technology that keeps heat-generating components away from the palm rest and maintains temperatures between 28 degrees Celsius and 35°C, according to Taitra.

Another gadget promoted by Taitra is the D-Link DWA-192 wireless-fidelity (Wi-fi) adapter. About the size of a baseball, the DWA-192 is powered with a 3×3 antenna design, supporting speeds of up to 600 megabytes per second (Mbps) on the 2.4 gigahertz (GHz) and 1,300 Mbps on the 5 GHz to deliver fast wireless speeds and less interference, Taitra said.