Tagle: Imitate Christ, the model of harmony

“Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, and to do it actively.” Thus, said Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle in his discussion on the “Harmony among Peoples and Religions Today” at the recent Pan Asian School of Dialogue with Oriental Religions (SOR) in Mariapolis Peace in Tagaytay City. The event was also a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the Focolare Movement in Asia.

In his speech, Tagle enumerated four components of harmony: first, openness to change that requires one to be an agent of harmony, has to be agile and at home with changes; second, acknowledging diversity; third, to choose the weaker, the underdog or the shameful for the weak will overcome the strong when faced with anti-thesis; and fourth, to relax, as all things come in their own way.

He made reference to Asian Theologian Edmund Chia, whose essay was published in the book Harvesting from Asian Soils. Tagle said there is a time for everything, which does not mean doing nothing. He said those who are working quietly, and in a hidden manner, will effect change. He encouraged everyone to have a mind-set that is open to harmony.

In his recommendations, Tagle offered the following: First, change of mind, which is change in perception and understanding of others in order to lead to understand one’s self.

Second, religions or religious experience could not be separated from social reality. This is important between and among peoples and religions, for all peoples, no matter what their religious backgrounds, are part of society.

Third, to maximize the non-verbal method of pedagogy-like friendship, which is nonverbal.

Fourth, not to give up on working for harmony in a time of the spread of fundamentalist tendencies, or in time of fear, rigidity, narrow-mindedness, indifference, and disregard for humanity.

Tagle urged everyone to read Vatican II documents, especially Lumen Gentium, which calls for the search of what is common among world religions, and also the special document Nostra Aetate on dialogue with other religions. In celebrating the Mass, Tagle underscored in his homily that everyone has to carry their cross, imitating Christ who became the model of harmony even in suffering.

Other features in the dialogue: