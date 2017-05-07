Tagle: Imitate Christ, the model of harmony

“Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, and to do it actively.” Thus, said Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle in his discussion on the “Harmony among Peoples and Religions Today” at the recent Pan Asian School of Dialogue with Oriental Religions (SOR) in Mariapolis Peace in Tagaytay City. The event was also a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the Focolare Movement in Asia.
In his speech, Tagle enumerated four components of harmony: first, openness to change that requires one to be an agent of harmony, has to be agile and at home with changes; second, acknowledging diversity; third, to choose the weaker, the underdog or the shameful for the weak will overcome the strong when faced with anti-thesis; and fourth, to relax, as all things come in their own way.
He made reference to Asian Theologian Edmund Chia, whose essay was published in the book Harvesting from Asian Soils. Tagle said there is a time for everything, which does not mean doing nothing. He said those who are working quietly, and in a hidden manner, will effect change. He encouraged everyone to have a mind-set that is open to harmony.
In his recommendations, Tagle offered the following: First, change of mind, which is change in perception and understanding of others in order to lead to understand one’s self.
Second, religions or religious experience could not be separated from social reality. This is important between and among peoples and religions, for all peoples, no matter what their religious backgrounds, are part of society.
Third, to maximize the non-verbal method of pedagogy-like friendship, which is nonverbal.
Fourth, not to give up on working for harmony in a time of the spread of fundamentalist tendencies, or in time of fear, rigidity, narrow-mindedness, indifference, and disregard for humanity.
Tagle urged everyone to read Vatican II documents, especially Lumen Gentium, which calls for the search of what is common among world religions, and also the special document Nostra Aetate on dialogue with other religions. In celebrating the Mass, Tagle underscored in his homily that everyone has to carry their cross, imitating Christ who became the model of harmony even in suffering.
Other features in the dialogue:
- Roberto Signor and Lolita Castillo, codirectors of SOR, welcomed the participants of the dialogue from across Asia.
- Nar Plaras and Fr. Chun Boc Tay, codirectors of Mariapolis Peace, explained the significance of Mariapolis Peace, the event’s venue, which Focolare foundress, Chiara Lubich, on her first visit to Asia in 1981 and 1982, first envisioned as a place of witness to dialogue, and of encounter among different cultures and religions in Asia.
- An interreligious prayer performed by a Hindu, a Muslim, a Buddhist monk and a Christian culminated in the singing of the prayer of Saint Francis of Assisi: “Make me a channel of Your peace”.
- Greetings and messages poured from the Focolare Center in Rome through its representatives Francisco Canzani, Renata Simon, Roberto Catalano and Rita Massoulem.
- Bishop Roberto Mallari, the dean of SOR, expounded on the Filipino greeting Mabuhay!, which means to live life greatly, to live in harmony and to live in that sacred place—that point of convergence and to write convergent lines.
- The dialogue of the Focolare Movement in India, titled “Weaving Threads of Unity”, retraced Lubich’s visit to India in 2001.
- An Indian classical music and another devotional song by Mitali of Anam Prem immersed the participants in Hindu culture.
- It was followed by impressions from Hindus Dr. Meenal Katarnkar of Anam Prem, Dr. Lalita Namjoshi of KJ Somaiya and G.Vijayaragavan of Shanti Ashram.
- A dialogue on Buddhism and Taoism was followed by a Thai violin performance.
- Silvio Daneo’s book Paths Beyond Imagining from New City Press Philippines was launched.
- Fr. Raph Ling from Taiwan expounded on Taoism and Christianity.
- Dr. Chiaretto Yan, a Chinese Focolarino presented the Chinese point of view and culture. His book, Sharing the Joy of the Gospel in China, translated and published in four languages, expounded on the interreligious dialogue.
- Fr. Am Mijares talked about Japanese Buddhist philosopher Kitaro Nishida and his theory of pure experience.
- Fr. William LaRouse, MM, talked on the Federation of Asian Bishop’s Conference on Dialogue in Asia Today.
- In one of the video clips, Lubich said, “For those who know how to love, dialogue is possible,w but for those who do not know how to love, dialogue becomes impossible.”
- Pangalay (also known as Daling-Daling or Mengalai in Sabah), a traditional dance of the Tausūg from Sulu in Mindanao and Sabah in Malaysia, was performed by a Muslim family, Jul Kipli, his wife Joi Wadi and their children.
- Dr. Cresencia Gabijan presented her book, Dialogue, Light and Fire, where she captured the life and vision of Lubich, integrating her spirituality with her passion for unity through dialogue.