Sykes opens 6th BPO office in PHL

BUSINESS-process outsourcing (BPO) firm Sykes has opened its sixth facility in the Philippines, adding 2,200 employees to its growing work force.

Sykes Alabang held its inauguration on Thursday, its first in the Metro South and will occupy five floors of Ayala’s ATC Corporate Center.

Sykes officials said the new facility will mean more than 2,200 employment opportunities will be added to its estimated work force of 15,000.

Sykes Senior Vice President for Regional Operations Mike Henderson and Sykes Vice President for Philippine Operations, Dean Van Ormer, led the inauguration of the site in a formal ceremony, attended by key company representatives. Philippine Economic Zone Authority Deputy Director General Justo Porfirio Yusingco also attended the BPO’s opening. Sykes started in the Philippines in 1997, with an initial work force of 14 employees.



