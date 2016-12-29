Swiss weather-tools provider backs up climate-forecast upgrade in PHL

GLOBAL weather technology and services company Meteologix AG is supporting the upgrade of existing platforms of WeatherPhilippines Foundation Inc. (WeatherPhilippines) to help achieve sustainable disaster preparedness in the country.

This partnership is part of the private weather-information provider’s campaign to build a #WeatherWiser nation.

Under their agreement, Meteologix will provide innovative weather tools and systems to WeatherPhilippines. The Switzerland-based firm will also run its own high-resolution models for best quality forecasts for the country.

With the Filipinos’ dedication as their motivation, Meteologix shares the nation’s passion for weather, as they help WeatherPhilippines help protect people and property against weather-related risks. As for other developments, WeatherPhilippines has also launched an enhanced portal (www.weatherph.org), continuing to serve as a weather-knowledge center for everyone, including local government units and private-sector donors, the foundation’s major stakeholders. In case of severe weather disturbances, the web site seeks to facilitate the exchange of information between weather experts, on-ground implementers and decision-makers.

Meanwhile, WeatherPhilippines mobile application gives straightforward weather updates and color-coded warnings. It can be downloaded for free on both Android and Apple devices.

For next year, this app will introduce a push notifications feature to help users brace for critical weather conditions in their communities.“Our tools and systems upgrade will help Filipinos make better and more informed decisions while using free and localized weather data,” said Dave Valeriano, general manager of WeatherPhilippines.

Localized weather-forecast services will be improved by using more weather models, including one that uses historical observation data and higher resolution maps. The forecasts will soon be updated every hour from the current three-hour interval. Founded in 2012 by the Aboitiz Foundation, UnionBank and the Meteogroup, WeatherPhilippines delivers free, more localized and accurate weather information accessed through its digital platforms. Supported by its Platinum Sponsors—Ayala, ICTSI, La Filipina Uy Gongco, LBC, NAC, SM and Vista Land—it complements the government’s nationwide efforts on disaster-risk reduction.