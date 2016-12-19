Sun Life exec feted at Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards, UP EEE Alumni Association Awards

SUN LIFE of Canada (Philippines) Inc. President and CEO Riza Mantaring was recently honored in the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards (APEA) for her achievements in the financial services industry.

APEA is a regional award aimed at recognizing CEOs, founders and shareholders who possess outstanding leadership qualities and have led their companies forward to successfully achieve positive growth annually, while also maintaining a clear vision and direction for the future of the business. Mantaring was honored for leading Sun Life to become the top life-insurance company in the Philippines, even amid all the challenges that welcomed her when she stepped in as the company’s top leader, such as the low GDP growth, low rate of insurance ownership and low rate of financial literacy in the country.

With her passion to help Filipinos achieve financial freedom, and confident in the talent of the Sun Life community, Mantaring not only overcame the challenges, but also led Sun Life to greater heights.

Mantaring, who earned her degree in electrical engineering at the University of the Philippines Diliman, was also bestowed the UP Electrical and Electronics Engineers Alumni Association (UP EEEAA) Outstanding Award in recognition of her accomplishments in the banking and finance sector. Her contributions to the field are a testament that EEE engineers can soar high with the “constant willingness to learn and improve.”