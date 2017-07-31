Subic ICT sector revenue to grow 15%

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—The P32-billion information and communications technology (ICT) sector in this free port is expected to generate P76.4 million in revenue for the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) this year, a 15-percent growth projection seen to be sustained by ongoing expansion projects.

SBMA Administrator and CEO Wilma T. Eisma said the agency is very positive about the forecast as Subic’s ICT sector keeps holding on to an average monthly income of P6 million in the past five months.

“With an average monthly collection of P6 million, the agency’s Business and Investment Department for ICT [BID-ICT] is expecting to generate P76.4 million at the end of the year,” Eisma added. “This would be 15.64 percent higher than the revenue we posted for ICT in 2016.”

Eisma said the BID-ICT has recorded a total revenue of P29,902,215 from players in Subic’s ICT industry as of May this year.

“This collection had, thus far, eclipsed the agency’s 2017 revenue targets by 35.15 percent,” she also said.

The BID-ICT, which handles Subic business locators engaged in business-process outsourcing (BPO), business-process management (BPM), and other related industries, has reported a total revenue collection of P68,314,258 in 2016.

Cleofe Espineli, who heads BID-ICT, said the revenue came from 95 business locators infusing more than P32.17 billion worth of investments in the Subic Freeport and employing nearly 2,000 workers.

Espineli said the Subic ICT sector is experiencing consistent growth, as the BID-ICT is currently processing expansion projects for some existing locators that will result in additional committed investments of P273 million and additional employment of 608 personnel.

She said upon completion of the expansion projects, the SBMA could expect to collect additional revenue of P15.1 million.

The growth in Subic’s ICT industry mirrored positive results in the SBMA’s overall financial performance this year.

Earlier, Eisma reported the agency posted P1.25 billion in revenue from January to May this year, 7.7 percent higher than the P1.16 billion generated in the same period last year.

Eisma noted the agency’s net income increased by 126 percent in the January-to-May 2017 period when it collected P240.21 million, compared to the P106 million registered in the same period last year.