Strong dollar; good or bad?

TO paraphrase the old saying, “If it wasn’t for misinformation there would not be any information at all”.

In a world where ideas must be reduced to 140 characters and people think they are knowledgeable having read the headlines and not the accompanying article, this is particularly true about the Philippine peso. Since August the peso has lost about 7.5 percent of its value against the US dollar.

That has raised the cost of debt repayments of dollar-denominated loans by both the private and public sector, reduced purchasing power for imported goods and created a capital outflow. On one hand, there has been a bit of “peso panic” among the pundits and a calming “Don’t worry; all is under control” from the genuine experts, such as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The panic pundits are correct to the extent that the argument that a weaker peso will increase financial benefits to those who receive overseas remittances is simplistic. If in a worst-case scenario of a depreciating peso the price of gasoline went to P100 per liter and electricity cost doubles, it would not matter how much more overseas worker families were receiving.

The BSP is correct in looking at the larger economic picture rather than trying to pick the winners and losers of peso depreciation. When the Titanic was sinking, it did not matter whether you were staying in the fanciest stateroom or at the bottom of the ship. There were simply not enough lifeboats to save everyone.

So far, the biggest loser in terms of capital flight has been China, as investors try to flee the depreciating currency. “This carries the risk of becoming a disorderly process and China has spent a considerable share of its foreign-exchange reserves trying to manage it,” as global intelligence company Stratfor has reported.

Of the 15 countries most at risk from a strong dollar, Brazil is No. 1 and the list includes Asian neighbors Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Vietnam. In the top 15 also are Mexico, Chile and South Africa.

Stratfor looks at three variables, all as a percentage of GDP: foreign reserves, dollar-denominated debt and current-account balance. Indonesia—the fourth most risky—for example, has foreign reserves at 12 percent of GDP, dollar debt at 7.5 percent, and its current account is at a negative 2.25 of GDP.

By comparison, the Philippines’s foreign reserves are at 28 percent of GDP and we have a current-account surplus of 2.5 percent of the country’s GDP. However, even as the Philippines total foreign debt as a percentage of GDP is lower than most, our dollar-denominated debt is higher. The positive is that the bulk (82 percent) of this debt is long term with an average maturity of 23 years for the government. The potential problem, though, is the private-sector debt has an eight-year maturity.

The bottom line is that the Philippines can handle a stronger dollar much better than most. But taking on more foreign debt must be done with caution, even if local interest rates are substantially higher than what has to be paid for borrowing from abroad. This is particularly true of the private sector.