‘Stringent meat import rules to make canned goods more expensive’

Local meat processors appealed to the government to reconsider its zero-tolerance policy for salmonella in raw materials, as this could increase the retail price of canned goods, such as luncheon meat.

The Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (Pampi) made the pronouncement after the government banned meat imports from Brazil that tested positive for salmonella.

“We support 101 percent that there should be zero tolerance for salmonella in finished products, but not for raw materials which undergo a kill process,” Pampi Director Rex E. Agarrado told the BusinessMirror.

Agarrado, who is also the vice president and general manager of Century Pacific Food Inc., said salmonella is killed at a temperature of 71 degrees Celsius.

“When we can our products we subject it to 118°C to 121°C. That’s close to double the temperature that is necessary to kill the organism,” he said. “Our hot dog-producing members’ minimum internal temperature in cooking hot dogs is 75 [degrees Celsius] and some even reaches 82 [degrees Celsius]”, Agarrado added.

He noted that other countries and renowned institutions, such as the North American Meat Institute, has ruled out that salmonella in ground beef and chicken mechanically deboned meat that are intended to be cooked “does not constitute a violation of federal rules since cooking destroys this”. Agarrado also said the United Kingdom does not have standards for salmonella in minced beef or MDM.

“Likewise, Australia recognizes—and uses the word politically—an unavoidable levels of salmonella in raw chicken or material,” he said. “In a baseline study in 2010 they found that raw poultry that is being sold in the market is likely to be contaminated with salmonella.”

Agarrado said his group wants the DA to address the issue on salmonella in raw materials based on science. “We are asking for sobriety. We will never want to put our consumers at risk.” Pampi joined the Meat Importers and Traders Association (Mita) in asking the government to review its “zero-tolerance” policy for salmonella in raw materials.

Earlier Mita President Jesus C. Cham said the tests conducted by the government on meat imports are not in accordance with the internationally-recognized Codex Alimentarius or Food Code.

Cham asked the DA to amend Memorandum Circular 9-2008-5 so it would adhere to the Food Code. “As a logical consequence, we request that the zero-tolerance policy on salmonella on raw meat be discontinued.”

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said the government is “duty-bound” to ensure that meat products being sold to Filipinos are safe.