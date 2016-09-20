Strengthening brand identity through ‘third places’

WHAT do you do when you want to de-stress from work but don’t want to go home just yet? A lot of us would probably head to our favorite leisure stops, like malls, for example. But going to the mall these days seem just as stressful as driving through Edsa traffic during rush hour. The need for a suitable place to spend time productively after work or to cure boredom at home remains high, and real-estate developers have begun addressing this.

These much-needed places, otherwise known as “third spaces,” can be anything from a café to a salon to a library—hubs whose defining characteristic is that it should be easily accessible to the public, so that the creation of a thriving community is effortlessly attainable. With this in mind, finding that special place rests on everybody’s shoulders, and property developers have all the opportunities to take advantage of this specific demand.

Creating distinct cultures

In recent years, several developers have started developing third spaces (also known as “shared spaces”) for communities they wish to nurture for their upcoming developments. Litton and Co., for example, launched the Mandala Park in Mandaluyong City as a hub that encourages wellness and sustainability through monthly activities held within. Moreover, the property boasts of promoting several sustainable practices, aimed at reinforcing the thrust of Litton and Co. toward this specific positioning.





Meanwhile, Arya Residences in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) has gained people’s attention for offering its community an environment-friendly third space. An LEED-certified development, Arya Residences remains a fine example of an environmentally responsible place where a group of people can gather to share in common activities and start promoting a distinct culture for the community.

However, with recent technological innovations, the need for a different type of third space has also risen. So, before I go any further, I’d like to talk about the role of technology in creating a communal space where people from all over the world can converge and connect.

Nurturing a ‘virtual’ sense of community

We’ve come a long way since Ray Oldenburg coined the term third places in the 1980s. We have now reached the point where we have transcended the physical spaces and entered into virtual ones. Social-networking sites have risen to the call for third spaces where people from all over gather to speak with like-minded individuals.

Not long ago, the Journal of Community Informatics released a research paper focusing on the growing community of individuals choosing the virtual world as a third space. The researchers argued that this world’s accessibility and neutrality has given individuals from various corners of the world a place where they can express themselves while listening to others like them.

This argument has been met with little to no apprehension, as the virtual world has five of the six characteristics Oldenburg had laid out for third spaces. It is 1) free or inexpensive; 2) highly accessible; 3) involves regulars; 4) welcoming and comfortable; and 5) it has new and old friends. What it lacks is the promise of food and drink, something that can be easily overlooked. However, call me old-fashioned, but I prefer the idea of a physical space where I can really feel the sense of community.

Third spaces within urban settings

As I have mentioned in my previous articles, more and more Filipinos are choosing to live in the city away from the suburbs. The attraction comes from the closeness of residential buildings in terms of workplaces, commercial spaces and extracurricular activities that include, but are not limited to, marathons, concerts, pop-up stores and festivities. All of these have led to the question of how important third spaces are for us city-dwellers.

I live near a park, which is something I am very grateful for. There is something about being able to be one with nature that is truly inspiring and revitalizing. This has led me to value my home more as I have the luxury of being so close to a highly valuable third space. Property developers have started to consider this luxury when building their next project.

In recent years I have noticed a trend in the real-estate industry wherein the newer buildings have several communal spaces within or around them in order to entice residents to stay there rather than go somewhere else. A lot of notable developers have done this by integrating several stores, restaurants and cafés, and other facilities and amenities within their projects so that residents have options to choose from and complement their respective lifestyles and preferences.

The sense of community is no longer lost to urbanites, as third spaces have risen to give them the places in which they can meet each other and create meaningful relationships. As this trend becomes a norm, developers are expected to provide third spaces—and a lot more—to current and future residents as these can only help improve the identity and the actual and perceived value of their respective projects.