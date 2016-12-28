Stock market 2017: What might happen

MOST people and especially stock market investors believe that there is a direct correlation between external factors and stock-price movement over the longer term. This is true only to the extent that externals influence and may even push capital flow among investment choices.

However, the problem is that many of the “correlations” are wrong. With the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) having fallen approximately 16 percent from its weekly closing high this past July, the argument being pushed is that, eventually, stock prices will reflect economic fundamentals. Why then did the PSE index move from about 5,900 to about 7,500 in 2014, as economic growth moved from 7.9 percent in mid-2013 to 5.7 percent in mid-2014?

In early 2015 the PSE was at about 7,200 and economic growth at that time was 5 percent. Now the market index is at 6,700 and the latest economic growth was 7 percent. If stock prices are supposed to reflect economic fundamentals, why isn’t the PSE higher now than in 2015?

In answer to that question, we are told that this is the proof that the market is not reflecting the fundamentals because of other external, like Philippine politics, US interest- rate policy and China’s aggressive military action in the region for example. Fair enough. So that means economic fundamentals show up in stock prices, except when they don’t. Perhaps, stock prices follow economic growth. Or maybe the market leads the growth numbers.

Not to worry. The Manila Stock Exchange was founded only 89 years ago and we are still working on the answer to that question, too.

We want to think of the stock market like our local supermarket where orderly buying—and selling —takes place for personal consumption. But that is not always the case. A private US organic foods company raised a few billion dollars. They used part of that money to send an army of paid employees out to buy their products from supermarket shelves to “prove” there was a public demand for their goods.

Who was the biggest buyer of Japanese stocks in 2016? The Bank of Japan (BOJ). The Japanese central bank now owns almost 2.5 percent of the total market capitalization of the Tokyo Stock Exchange up from 0.5 percent in 2012. Likewise in 2016, about 2 percent of the New York Stock Exchange total market capitalization was purchased by companies buying back their own stock.

Since when is the mandate of the BOJ to buy stocks? Why are US companies buying their stock instead of using their money to expand and improve their core business to make more profits?

Here in the Philippines—regardless of which factors you wish to blame—the potential for another 10-percent drop on the PSE index is strong. Stock-market sentiment—with compliments to the movie Animal House—is still around the “Remain calm-All Is Well!” stage. We need to find the “My advice to you is to start drinking heavily” level. But this is the Filipino Stock Exchange, where anything at all can happen.

Prices could find a bottom at current levels and not go lower. But the immediate upside potential is limited to PSEi 7,350/7,400. A break and hold of that level on high volume then targets 8,000+. Regardless of externals—short of a major Manila earthquake or a major sovereign debt default—2017 will be a much better year for the local stock market. Just keep the politicians from ringing the PSE Opening Bell when we reach the next historic high in several months.

PSE stock-market information and technical analysis tools provided by the COL Financial Group Inc.