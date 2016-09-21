Starring the world’s youthful women

DO you know what the world’s considered most beautiful and sexiest women Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss, Reese Witherspoon, Gisele Bundchen, Halle Berry and Sienna Miller have one thing in common? Well, it is just these celebrated international personalities seem to be young-looking and ageless regardless of their real ages.

Moreover, life, so goes by an eminent saying, begins at 40. As these notable people hit closer and beyond 40s, they have already started their own ever-challenging lives. They already bid goodbyes to the vestures of youth and at their age by now racked up a lot of life experiences along their way. However, contrary to what should be the ensuing effects of these insistent experiences are renowned stars and celebrities who stiffly managed to look absolutely flawless even as time pushes them to get older. Consequently, let’s take a beautiful trip to some of world’s beautiful women who don’t look their age and their secrets and regimens on defying age.

First is American reality television personality, Kim Kardashian, 35 years old. As part of the world’s famous and followed Kardashian family, Kardashian utilized a multitude of beauty treatments to maintain her youthful looks. Spencer Cain wrote, “Aside from seriously caring on the makeup when she hits the town although she has cut back immensely since being pregnant with boyfriend Kanye West’s baby, she is a fan of fraxel”. Fraxel, Kardashian’s favorite beauty treatment method, is a laser treatment that resurfaces the skin.

Additionally, Amanda Elser defined fraxel on her article appeared on stylecaster.com as “considered the gold standard for laser resurfacing in the world. We are able to use Fraxel to improve skin imperfections including sun damage, wrinkles and pigmentation, scars, ad stretch marks, anywhere on the body on any skin type… It does this by placing millions of microscopic dots of laser damage that stimulates the body’s healing mechanisms to replace with new skin gradually overtime”.





Moreover, as a fearless statement, I think it’s safe to say that nearly all people in the planet have perhaps came across a big name, Jennifer Lopez, considerably one of the world’s most beautiful women. Lopez also famed as “j.Lo”, an American singer, actress, dancer and already 47 years old, shared her secret of staying young at heart despite real age: sunscreen. Cain added, “Lopez always step out in SPF 15 or higher, and she also indulges in Plazen Placenta Collagen Masks. This pricey and controversial cosmetic procedure takes hours, proving that it is always worth it to spend a few extra hours to ensure your skin looks excellent”.

Another woman who doesn’t appears her age is Kate Moss, a 42-year old English model acknowledged for her hard partying lifestyle. Thus, the secret on her fabulously and effortlessly cool, rocker chic, and ‘it girl’ demeanor is not only sunscreen but also wearing an extremely clean makeup look, toting up a tad of supermodel style with a ‘signature cat eye and blood ret pout’.

On the stunning list, looking like a peaking teenager is American actress and producer Reese Witherspoon who is at 40 years old, sharing her own beauty regimen that can be easily simulated. “She eats healthy and works out regularly, which are obviously crucial, but when it comes to her face, she is fairly low maintenance”, Cain wrote. “Consistent hydrating moisturizer is essential for her – especially before applying makeup. According to her makeup artist who told style.com that she favors Chanel Hydramax Active Moisture Cream”.

Additionally, sneak peek to the 36-year old Brazilian bombshell supermodel Gisele Bundchen on why she constantly appears fresh and stunning is because she guarantees taking care of her sensitive complexion. Furthermore, one of the most attractive faces in Hollywood, German actress and starlet Diane Kruger, 40 years old, maintains her dazzling appearance with the help of her favorite product Kiehl’s Blue Astringent Herbal Lotion which is ideally perfect for her sensitive skin. Cain stressed on her article published on stylecaster.com, “She also suggests that you should never go to bed without removing your makeup. If that is the simple look that good, why wouldn’t you take her advice?”

Practically extraordinary is Halle Berry, American actress and film producer at 50 years old. She is a mother already of several kids but literally look better and younger. Her beauty secret is revealed as Cain wrote, “Her secret is product from Kinara Spa in Los Angeles. She also makes sure to clean her skin and moisturize morning and night, and she also seriously lies off the makeup when she is not on set to give her skin a break. Also, DDF organic sunscreen is a daily must”.

If you are looking for a not that dear and costly beauty tips or procedures of looking young while aging and graying, you should completely emulate Sienna Miller’s aesthetic approach. Miller, 34-years old, a british-american actress, model, fashion designer and branded as the ultimate style crush, defines her beauty regimen as simply as exceedingly accessible as acquiring a good night sleep. In addition to being well-rested, Miller recommends products like Amorepacific ABC Serum.