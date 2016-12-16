Spinach Recipes That Aren’t Boring

GET more nutrients into your day with these deliciously healthy spinach recipes. This post from One Green Planet has compiled together spinach recipes so good, no one will have to tell you to eat your spinach.

What do Popeye and the Catherine de Medici, the queen of France have in common? They both loved their spinach and would be thrilled that March 26th is National Spinach Day! We all know from our childhoods that Popeye the Sailorman was “strong to the finish ‘cause he ate his spinach.” Catherine de Medici loved spinach so much, it was served at every meal. Because she was born in Florence, dishes made with spinach became synonymous with “Florentine.”

Well, you don’t have to be Popeye or a queen to know that spinach is amazing. This dark, leafy green is available year-round and is super-healthy. It’s one of thebest sources of iron and is also filled with nutrients such as folate, lutein,calcium, fiber, protein, and vitamins A, C, E, and K.

Spinach is so versatile; you can eat it raw or cooked and add it to practically any dish. It works in salads, soups, pasta, and dips, or on its own as a healthy and delicious side dish. Check out30 Flippin’ Cool Ways to Eat Spinach, 10 Creative Ideas to Sauté and Stir-Fry Spinach, and 10 Flavorful Ways to Cook Spinach. Then try these 20 recipes that are so good, no one will have to tell you to eat your spinach.

1 Avocado and Chickpea Spinach Wraps

The spinach isn’t inside these Avocado and Chickpea Spinach Wraps — it’s in the wraps themselves! Fresh, crunchy vegetables and a chickpea avocado mixture are wrapped up in homemade spinach tortillas. In addition to giving these tortillas a stunning green color, spinach makes them taste great. These wraps are fresh, crunchy, and a little bit spicy from the pickled jalapeños. Is it lunchtime yet?

2 Caramelized Onion Spinach Bread

This Caramelized Onion Spinach Bread is savory and delicious. It combines fresh spinach, sweet caramelized onions, and crunchy walnuts. As the bread bakes, the fragrance and flavor of the caramelized onion will fill your kitchen and your stomach will start to growl. It has a light, airy texture without needing to rise. Enjoy it toasted with a spread of vegan butter or garlicky cashew cream cheese.

3 Spinach and Garlic Hummus

Go green with this Spinach and Garlic Hummus. This healthy hummus packs all the nutrition of spinach with a punch of flavor from tahini and freshly chopped garlic. Serve this super-easy hummus as an appetizer with a generous pile of chips and chopped vegetables for dipping and save the leftovers as a topping for salads and roasted veggies.

4 Healthy Spinach and Walnut Pesto Pasta

Why make the same old boring pasta again when you can make this Healthy Spinach and Walnut Pesto Pasta instead? The pesto has a richer, deeper flavor and color because it’s made with spinach and walnuts instead of the usual basil and pine nuts. Roasted tomatoes add a flash of vibrant red and a sweet, savory flavor. Pasta should always be this colorful and delicious.

5 Hot and Bubbly Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Everyone’s favorite way to eat spinach gets a healthy makeover. This Hot and Bubbly Spinach and Artichoke Dip will have your guests dipping away but it won’t weigh them down. It’s warm, cheesy, and yummy, made with wholesome ingredients. It comes together quickly and will disappear just as fast.

Sometimes you can take health and cooking advice from a cartoon character. Spinach is a healthy, versatile, and delicious leafy green we should all eat every day.

www.bewellbuzz.com