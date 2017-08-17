South Korea takes down Gilas Pilipinas, 118-86

There’s no quibbling with the results.

South Korea routed Gilas Pilipinas, 118-86, handily eliminating the Filipinos from the tournament.

Gilas Pilipinas wilted under the terrific shooting of their South Korean foes in the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 late Wednesday night in Beirut, Lebanon (early Thursday morning in Manila).

The Filipinos finished on top of Pool B with a flawless 3-0 card, but making it 4-0 was never in the cards.

The South Koreans never allowed the Philippines to get close in the 2nd half and left their scrappy opponents constantly deflated with a fluid, efficient offense, shooting a 62-percent two-point field goal clip, and an astounding 76-percent from rainbow territory.

Sunhyung Kim led the South Koreans with 21 points.

Terrence Romeo had a brilliant streak in the first half of play, scoring 22 points, but he was manacled by the South Koreans’ double- and triple-teaming in the 2nd half and did not score again.

The South Koreans kept looking to break away in the first half and when they grabbed a double-digit lead in the 2nd quarter went all the way to a stress-free denouement.