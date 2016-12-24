Sound is no barrier

By Ben Rothenberg / The New York Times

ASAN, South Korea—To improve its chances in the boys’ team tennis event at the National Sports Festival in Asan, Mapo High School in Seoul brought in a ringer from Jecheon, two hours southeast of the capital.

His name was Lee Duck-hee, and he had first caught the coach’s eye when he was in elementary school.

Mapo High’s players pressed against the fence along the dusty hardcourts and chanted in support, while Lee, 18, crushed forehand winners past his bespectacled opponent in the final. The 6-1, 6-1 win took little time—no surprise, as Lee is the best teenage player in South Korea, and a professional ranked 143rd in the world.

“Seeing the level of skill, power and returning is totally different than high-school level,” said Jeong Yeong-sok, his doubles partner at the tournament.

Lee is exceptional among professionals, too. He is deaf, and no deaf player in the sport’s history has reached these heights.

In tennis, simply seeing the ball is believed to be insufficient. Hearing the ball, top players say, enables faster reactions—a crucial advantage in a sport where powerful serves and groundstrokes mean that every tiny fraction of a second matters.

“There are so many different spins in tennis, and I can hear a lot of them coming off someone’s racket because I know what they all sound like,” said Katie Mancebo, a college tennis coach and volunteer coach for the US deaf tennis team. “But a deaf player doesn’t know that sound, so they have to focus more on what the other person is doing, how they’re making contact and what the ball looks like as it’s coming over the net.”

Joo Hyun-sang, tennis coach at Mapo High School, said he was skeptical of Lee’s potential at first.

“When I met him the first time, I had certain doubts that being deaf would prevent him from being a great player,” he said. “But I grew confident from watching him develop and improve. I was very confident he could do it.”

Though already the second-highest-ranked player of professionals 18 and under, Lee has not fully broken through. He has yet to play a main-draw match at an Association of Tennis Professionals tournament or a Grand Slam, though he reached the final of a Challenger event, the level below the ATP World Tour, for the first time in September in Taiwan, and has made two semifinals since.

But if he continues to rise, Lee will debunk much of what is understood about the intricacies of tennis.

A QUICKER REACTION

STUDIES have shown that humans react more quickly to an auditory stimulus than a visual one. According to research compiled by the National Institutes of Health last year, the mean reaction time to visual stimuli is 180 to 200 milliseconds, and 140 to 160 milliseconds for auditory stimuli.

At Wimbledon in 2003, Andy Roddick said his first reaction to an opponent’s shots comes from his hearing, as does his initial information about the shot coming toward him.

“You can hear how hard someone hits a ball,” Roddick said. “If they hit it hard and flat, it really makes a popping sound. That’s maybe one of the first things that tells you rather than actually seeing the ball. Like trying the drop shot, all of a sudden, I hear it not come off the racket. It’s part of the reaction process. I think you need to hear the ball pretty clearly to play at your highest level.”

Todd Perry, an Australian former doubles player who works as a coach, said that he often listens to his players’ shots to hear how strokes can be improved.

“While coaching, you can hear the clean hit off the racket, and you can change things to make sure you get the clean hit off the racket, which is all just through sound,” he said. “If you watch different people, the sound from different players is quite different if you put your focus in on that.”

In his seminal 1974 book The Inner Game of Tennis, W. Timothy Gallwey preached attentiveness to the sounds of the sport, describing the feedback loop created by close attention to the sounds of one’s own strokes to replicate the “crack” of a successful shot.

“I learned how effective the remembering of certain sounds can be as a cue for the built-in computer within our brains,” Gallwey wrote. “While one listens to the sounds of his forehand, he can hold in his memory the sound that results from solid contact; as a result, the body will tend to repeat the elements of behavior which produced that sound.”

Martina Navratilova has been one of the most strident proclaimers of the importance of sound to her tennis. She has called excessive grunting “cheating” because she thinks it unfairly disguises the sound the ball is making off the racket. At the 1993 US Open, she blamed planes overhead for interfering with her play.

“You really depend on hearing the ball being hit, particularly when you are at the net,” Navratilova said. “You first hear the ball. Then you react to the speed and spin according to the sound. And when you can’t hear it, it really throws you off. I did miss some volleys there because I didn’t hear the ball.”

Murray also struggled with cacophonous conditions at this year’s US Open, when rain pounded down on the newly built roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“We use our ears when we play; it’s not just the eyes,” Murray said. “It helps us pick up the speed of the ball, the spin that’s on the ball, how hard someone’s hitting it.

“If we played with our ears covered or with headphones on, it would be a big advantage if your opponent wasn’t wearing them. It’s tricky, you know? You can still do it, but it’s harder, for sure.”

Murray’s hypothetical example was once put to the test. Tobias Burz, a deaf player who serves as the technical director for tennis at the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf, recounted an experiment he once conducted with a higher-ranked hearing opponent. After winning their first set, 6-2, his opponent was curious what it was like to be a deaf player, and used earplugs and wore headphones for their next set. Burz won, 6-3.

