Soriano disposes Cebu Business Park property

A. SORIANO Corp. on Monday said it has disposed of its property located in Cebu Business Park as part of its objective to realize gains from its investment.

The company said its unit Uptown Kamputhaw Holdings Inc. sold the property to Skyrise Realty and Development Corp for a total price of P397.12 million.

Uptown Kamputhaw owned a 2,336-square-meter lot in Cebu Business Park in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City. The price was based on the market value of the property, the company said in its disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Soriano was incorporated on February 13, 1930, with various investments in companies engaged in a wide range of activities both local and abroad.

The company’s major investments include Phelps Dodge Philippines Energy Products Corp., which manufactures wire and cable products; Seven Seas Resorts and Leisure Inc., which owns and operates the Amanpulo Resort in Pamalican Island, Palawan; Cirrus Medical Staffing Inc., which owns an allied health-care professionals staffing business in the United States; and Enderun Colleges Inc., which offers degrees in hospitality management, culinary arts and business. It has other investments in companies engaged in a wide range of activities in the Philippines, including aviation, nurse deployment, business-process outsourcing and real estate.