Some camp, some classic: Stellar moments in film

WHEN the great director Federico Fellini was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Oscar for his body of work at Hollywood’s annual Academy Awards celebration in 1993, we were greeted by a man who spoke so simply and with sincerity that we were left to wonder where he got his bizarre ideas from. Then, out of the blue, he blurted, “Stop crying, Giulietta,” referring to his wife, the great actress Giulietta Masina, who was weeping unabashedly at the adulation his husband was getting.

Who can forget Guilietta Masina in Fellini’s classic La Strada (1954), or The Road? She plays the role of Gelsomina, this girl sold by her family to serve Zampano, the strongman in the circus. Such was Masina’s presence that in the end, when the strongman was alone by the sea, her spirit was still around. As Zampano, Anthony Quinn, perhaps, gave the most moving performance a tough man could render onscreen. But when he looked up to the sky with the loneliness of the entire universe, we still could see the waif, that beguiling vulnerability as portrayed by Messina.

If we’re talking about sadness by the sea, then no one else but Joan Crawford holds the reputation of putting the sea and suicide together in a tandem that was morbid and magnificent. The film is Humoresque (1946), in which Crawford plays a lonely rich woman who saw in this starving musician, John Garfield, a man that could make her happy. Money, eventually, was involved in the transaction. As with relationships bought and borrowed, the woman got richer and lonelier. The final scene shows Crawford alone by the sea. We never know what she is contemplating. Even when she goes down the steps of the seaside home, she is more drunk than merely despondent. She is also elegant and svelte. Broad shoulders leading the way, Crawford keeps brushing her hair back being blown away by the strong breeze from the sea. The camera does a medium shot: she leans to the right, her sadness more apparent. The camera pans to the left and shows Crawford, first alone. Then two figures cross the beach behind her, a man and his dog. The two are contrapuntal images to the feelings of the character of Crawford, who insists on loyalty and love. There is the dog, ever loyal.

The camera moves away. The man and his dog disappear from the frame; only Crawford remains within it. The waves start to occupy half of the frame. Crawford continues to walk on the beach, her gown still untouched by the sea. Then she pauses. The camera goes to the sea. Then a luxurious and glamorous shot of Crawford is taken. Tears are welling up in her eyes. You take note of the well-shaped eyebrows and those lips, slightly parted. The camera stays long enough to tell us how unique the face of this actress is, haughty and masculine and impossibly glamorous.

I’ve written many times how the death scene of Greta Garbo in Camille (1936) is the most beautiful death scene in Western cinema history. In hindsight, I now declare that Crawford’s “death” in Humoresque gives Garbo’s serious competition. From that closeup shot, the camera turns to the sea from where a giant wave is impending to crash on the shore. Crawford’s dejected woman walks to the sea, leaving her footprints and the poster of the violinist she loves. Where Garbo dies and there’s no discussion about that, Crawford doesn’t die but shows us through those eyes and lips how she is calculating her death. The latter with its ellipses is pure poetry.

Moments don’t make a cinema. They, however, can make a work unforgettable, and that is enough of a tribute to a filmmaker and the actors who fleshed out those scenes that disturbed, charmed and seduced us into love and adulation. When grand performances happen, we don’t become fans; we become willing converts to idolatry.

In the period when there was no Internet yet, we would be obsessed researchers tracking sites where portrayals and performances threatened to reduce a film into acting. I, therefore, limit my description of these cinematic moments made by actresses to the availability of footage on my favorite YouTube.

It is the 1950s. Tennessee Williams, it is said, has written a play with the Italian actress Anna Magnani in mind. The play is to be staged in Broadway, but Magnani is not ready with her English. In 1952 when the film version is offered to the actress, it’s written that she said yes. The play and the film is The Rose Tattoo, Magnani plays Serafina, who is happily married to Rosario (he is a man who is called “Rose”). Serafina’s husband dies in a road accident.

Soon, Serafina finds out her husband was seeing another woman.

The scene is at the church bazaar. Serafina enters. It has been years since her husband died. She has forgotten herself. She does not dress well anymore. She has lost the will to live and live well. She walks past the crowd as she looks for the priest. She confronts the priest, asking what her husband told him in the confessional. The priest, of course, refuses to divulge the confession of the husband.

The scene asks Magnani as Serafina to bring the priest somewhere but she’s taken inside the church. Women mill around the entrance to the church. Serafina mocks them. Finally, she holds the priest by the collar in an attempt to force him to talk. Another man, as played by Burt Lancaster, removes Serafina as she despairingly clutches at the priest. He’s terrified and he rushes into the convent and closes the door. Serafina swoons and falls to the ground.

Magnani is a spitfire in the scene. She makes colloquial gestures, her accent a fusion of the Middle Eastern, the Latin and all the other Romance languages. Her eyes blaze, her arms and fingers an instrument of sharp regret and even sharper recriminations. When Anna Magnani gazes, her eyes are no window to her soul but a gate allowing both hatred and affection to settle inside. Hell, indeed, hath no fury than that of a woman scorned or wronged. The intensity of the quake that role bears on the audience is the record held by Anna Magnani. She wins the Oscar that year, 1955.

I can go on and on. There are many more scenes that have been obscured by time. There’s Jennifer Jones in Love is a Many-Splendored Thing (1955). And Maggie Smith in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969). And there’s Vivien Leigh in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), a film with moments beloved by thespians and female impersonators, by dramaturgists and drag queens. Let me find the time and the tact to write about them next time.