Solons mull over ban on new malls, condos

The House Committee on Transportation is eyeing to include in the emergency-power bill a moratorium in the construction of new condominium buildings and shopping malls in Metro Manila, with the leaders of other concerned committees readily agreeing to the proposal.

During the House Committee on Transportation’s hearing on the proposed emergency powers for President Duterte on Monday, Liberal Party Rep. Cesar V. Sarmiento of Catanduanes, the panel chairman, said heavy traffic in the capital may also be attributed to the construction of new condominium and malls.

“If I were to be asked, I hope this moratorium will be approved [as a provision in the emergency-power bill]. As you can see, there has been unabated construction of new condominium and malls, these contribute to the traffic,” Sarmiento said. Party-list Rep. Rodel M. Batocabe of Ako Bicol has asked the committee to empower the traffic czar on the planned moratorium, who will be appointed via the emergency powers.

“We haven’t talked about the population factor when this is one of the causes why we are having traffic problems.

“I do think we should empower the traffic czar to have a say in land use and development, including the construction of new condominium or malls,” the lawmaker said.





House Committee on Metro Manila Development Chairman and Liberal Party Rep. Winston Castelo of Quezon City said the government should stop the construction of new condominium and malls in Metro Manila.

“Construction of new buildings, especially near crowded or narrow roads, has to stop,” Castelo said.

For his part, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager

Tim Orbos has supported the moratorium plan.

Currently, Orbos said the MMDA has no authority to demand traffic-impact assessments from condominium and shopping mall developers. “That should be part of what the committee should consider. But right now, we are already requiring shopping malls to submit their traffic-management plans, which must not disagree with our plan,” he said.

Scope

Meanwhile, Sarmiento said the proposed emergency powers will only cover land transportation.

“The Executive branch has simply failed to define the scope of the crisis. [But] the Committee on Transportation found out, on our own initiative, that the traffic crisis we have is only on land transportation,” Sarmiento said. “There is no maritime or aviation crisis to speak of. The crisis is not in our ports and airports, but on the roads supporting such ports and airports.”

Sarmiento said President Duterte’s emergency powers will not be implemented in the whole country.

“We also found out that the traffic crisis is not all over the Philippines or in some unknown areas. The traffic crisis is in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and maybe in Davao City,” he said.

“We were also able to validate that there is no traffic crisis in the airport and ports in Metro Cebu, like in Metro Manila. And, most important, we were able to find out that, indeed, Metro Cebu’s land-transport system needs to be fixed and there is some truth to it being voted by Waze users as the worst urban area to drive in. Though Metro Manila’s traffic is actually worse, Metro Cebu will definitely be included in the bill this Committee will approve,” Sarmiento added.

Sarmiento also directed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to submit immediately to Congress its concrete plan for President Duterte’s emergency powers to avoid the delay of the passage of bill addressing traffic woes in the country.

The committee has asked anew the agency to submit to the committee the list of agencies and offices that will be reorganized and the proposed reorganization plan; list of projects to be exempted from public bidding and the proposed negotiation procedure of the agency; list of projects that it wants to be protected from temporary restraining orders (TRO) or preliminary injunction issued by the courts, except the Supreme Court, and list of private subdivision roads that need to be opened to address the traffic crisis.

“But when we received [DOTr] report last week, honestly, we were disappointed. The agency still don’t have reorganization plan, negotiation procedure in mind, and list of projects that it wants to be protected from TROs,” Sarmiento said.

The committee, he said, will approve the emergency-powers bill before the year ends.

“For our partner transport officials, we are not doing a blame-game here. We are still committed to support you. We will give you the right powers and strategies that Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Davao City exactly need,” he said.

“Now, this committee is conducting weeklong marathon hearings if only to stress the urgency of passing the traffic-crisis bill as soon as possible,” Sarmiento added.