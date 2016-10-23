Solon: Maximize collection efficiency in tax-reform bill

The chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means said the government could collect P200 billion in additional revenues with the inclusion of tax-collection efficiency measures in the comprehensive tax- reform package.

Liberal Party Rep. Dakila Carlo E. Cua of Quirino, the panel chairman, said this additional P200 billion in revenues may be used to cover an estimated P159 billion in foregone revenues from the comprehensive tax-reform package, which seeks to lower personal income tax (PIT) rates and impose additional taxes on certain commodities.

“If our collection efficiency measures are maximized, the additional revenue could reach up to P200 billion annually. This revenue is also expected to grow every year because of additional investments,” Cua said. “This will happen if we address the loopholes, and lessen the corruption due to real-time [tax] collection and right implementation of our IT [information-technology]system,” he said.

Cua added that the lower chamber wants to include a provision on revenue-collection efficiency in the tax-reform package instead of removing the VAT exemptions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), as proposed by the Department of Finance (DOF).





“One of the tax-collection efficiency measures we are proposing is the improvement of our point-of-sale system. We want large retail establishments to directly connect to the revenue-collection agencies to address loopholes in the tax administration,” he said.

However, Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua, in an interview, said there is no need for a law to implement these tax-collection efficiency measures.

“Most of them [tax-collection efficiency measures] are tax administration, it doesn’t need to be legislated. They just have to be implemented. So we are working with the BIR and BOC to make sure that they are being implemented,” Chua said.

“If the proposal is point of sale, the proposal is to link with the other agencies it is already in the tax code. As I mentioned these are administrative measures, so on our part, we are just going to supervise the BIR better,” he added. Last week the 17th Congress went on a Halloween break without acting on their joint version of the comprehensive tax-reform package. According to Cua, the lower chamber and the DOF are still conducting meetings to settle contentious provisions in the proposed DOF bill, which it submitted to Congress.

Lawmakers are opposing some of the offsetting measures being pushed by the DOF to make up the revenue lost from lowering the personal income tax. Among the DOF’s offsetting measures are imposition of excise tax on petroleum, and removal of VAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWDs. Also, Cua said there’s no final decision yet on the adjustment of personal income tax (PIT) brackets.

The lower chamber and President Duterte want to exempt workers earning P25,000 monthly, or P300,000 annually and below from PIT. But this runs counter to the proposal of the DOF, which seeks to exempt from PIT only workers with a monthly salary of P20,833, or P250,000 annually.

In the current setup, those earning P10,000 or less per month pay a 5-percent income tax, while those with yearly earnings of P500,000 and above pay a 32-percent income tax.