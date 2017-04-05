Solon drafts bill to rationalize awarding of idle housing units

THE chairman of the House Committee on Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday said he is drafting a bill allowing the government to redistribute idle housing units intended for certain beneficiaries.

PDP-Laban Rep. Alfredo B. Benitez of Negros Occidental said the bill he is preparing is the result of his recent meeting with Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) Chairman and Cabinet Secretary Leoncio B. Evasco Jr.

On Tuesday President Duterte said the government will award the idle housing units in Pandi, Bulacan, to urban group Kadamay, while the administration builds new housing units for the members of the state Armed Forces, who are the original beneficiaries.

“I will file a bill allowing any change to appropriate housing units intended for certain beneficiaries. For them [government agencies] to legally authorize the redistribution [of idle housing units],” Benitez said in an interview.

According to the National Housing Authority, there are about 52,341 idle housing units as of last year. Meanwhile, Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago of Kabataan urged Duterte to look further into the country’s “housing crisis”.

“We laud the victory of collective action, as the occupants, led by Kadamay, militantly asserted their just right to housing through the occupation of idle housing sites,” Elago said.

“We hope that this is not another of those flip-flop statements of his. We now challenge the Duterte administration to do the next step —to hold an investigation and address the housing situation in the country, not just for the state forces but for everyone,” Elago said.

She said the Duterte administration should investigate why so many houses are left unoccupied, despite the huge housing backlog.

“They should look into the reported substandard quality of these housing units and the fact that some of these units are being used as a business venture, selling them to would-be buyers who are not poor,” she said.

Elago also urged the President to address the long-standing housing problem in the country, accompanied by ensuring regular jobs and decent wages for everyone.

According to the HUDCC, the housing backlog as of December 2016 is pegged at 2.02 million units, and this is expected to swell to almost 6.80 million by 2022. However, Benitez said the government should validate first its data before declaring a housing crisis.

“While there is really a need to address the problem on housing, we cannot, however, say now if there is a housing crisis, because we still need to validate the data of the HUDCC. I will validate it first,” he said. “We should find solution how to lessen it [the country’s housing backlog], rather than just accept it,” he added.