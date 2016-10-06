Socialized-housing tax rules eased

Applying for tax exemptions from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) will no longer be a tedious process for typhoon victims and informal settlers, according to the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo, who is also the chairman of HUDCC, said the BIR has agreed to allow her to issue certificates that will exempt recipients of replacement housing facilities from paying capital gains tax.

Robredo said this will fast-track the replacement of homes that were destroyed by typhoons and other natural calamities, as well as informal-settler families (ISFs) living in danger zones.

“I also asked the BIR if I may be given the power to issue certifications for socialized housing, and for housing requirements that are urgent, especially for victims of typhoons and those living in danger zones,” Robredo said.





“[This includes ISFs] who will be ejected from their homes because of a court order. And the BIR agreed that they would give me that authority to issue certifications if a particular project is urgent,” she added.

HUDCC Director Paolo Raynor E. Salvosa told the BusinessMirror that the authority given to the Vice President is necessary to simplify the process of applying for capital gains tax exemptions.

The BIR defined capital gains tax as the tax imposed on gains from the sale, exchange, or other disposition of capital assets, such as real estate, in the Philippines.

Salvosa said applying for tax exemptions, especially those in the provinces, would require them to process their applications at the BIR head office in the National Capital Region.

This now becomes a major “choke point” in the provision of socialized-housing facilities since, Salvosa said, only six people at the BIR process these documents for all applicants nationwide. “The situation here is that the BIR’s processing [for tax exemptions] is centralized in Manila. When it was in the regions, it became prone to abuse,” he said.

“However, we cannot decentralize the whole process so what we did was if the Vice President issues a certification that a socialized-housing project is urgent, the BIR will allow it only for those certified by the Vice President,” Salvosa added.

Apart from this, the lack of resources also makes it difficult and even impossible for typhoon victims and ISFs outside of Metro Manila to make the long and expensive trip to the country’s capital to process their papers.

This problem is also compounded by other choke points in processing socialized-housing facilities for ISFs and typhoon victims. For one, the Land Registration Authority (LRA) and the Commission on Audit (COA) requires recipients to present a land title.

Robredo said land titles are not that common in provinces. The main document that many residents have in the countryside is tax declarations to signify land ownership.

The Vice President said securing a land title takes two to three years to process. This, she said, is what delayed the provision of housing units in areas devastated by Supertyphoon Yolanda.

Robredo said many victims of previous typhoons such as Yolanda remain homeless because of the paperwork required by the government.

“Hopefully, once we put this in place, not only Typhoon Yolanda victims will benefit, but also those remaining victims of Typhoon Sendong. I recently visited Cagayan de Oro and victims of Sendong are still experiencing many problems,” she said.

Decentralizing government process, particularly in the housing sector, is now the main focus of the HUDCC. Robredo said efforts to streamline government process can be included in the Citizen’s Charter currently being drafted by the HUDCC.

In an emergency meeting on Monday, the HUDCC and six Key Shelter Agencies (KSAs) decided to do away with the provision of temporary shelter facilities for the victims of the typhoon.

Earlier, Robredo said the process of applying for temporary housing relief is too long, with beneficiaries often receiving the temporary aid years after a storm hits.

The HUDCC had also committed to ensure “well-coordinated” efforts in procuring construction materials, the transportation of goods, and warehousing.