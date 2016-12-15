SMDC expands housing developments in Bulacan

By Catherine Joy L. Maglalang

MARILAO, Bulacan—SM Development Corp. (SMDC) has expanded its housing development to Bulacan with its Cheer Residences.

The 2.3-hectare housing development is the first affordable residential project that will soon rise in this highly urbanized municipality of Bulacan.

Located in the town proper, close to the major transportation hubs, schools and within the SM Mall complex, the project offers affordable premium five-star living to the middle-class market with its well-integrated development and full suite of amenities, such as hotel-like grand lobbies and clubhouse.

It will also feature a resort-style amenities with central park, a swimming pool and landscaped garden, as well as property-management services including 24-hour security.

The mid-rise residential development will have seven buildings and 995 flexi suites, an open-concept floor plan with no partition.

Each unit has 28.5 square meters, which offers flexible and versatile space that offers convenience, accessibility, as well as a wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment choices found at SM City Marilao Complex.