SMC, MVP to invest P3 billion in Sulu–Piñol

San Miguel Corp.; PLDT Chairman, President and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan; and other big firms have committed to invest P3 billion in Sulu to bring peace and socioeconomic development to the province.

The commitment of big firms were contained in the Save Sulu project, which was presented by the Departments of Agriculture (DA) and Trade and Industry and non-governmental organization Go Negosyo Group to President Duterte in Malacañang on December 19.

The initiatives under the Save Sulu project include livelihood programs, mentorships, establishment of infrastructure and other rural facilities.

“This is in response to the President’s directive last September to come up with a poverty-alleviation program for Mindanao, particularly for Sulu,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said in a statement.

Piñol added that Philippine Airlines Chairman Lucio Tan, Bounty Fresh Group of Companies, W Group, Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FFCCCI) and Gawad Kalinga also threw their support behind the project.

“Alongside the campaign against terrorism, we should also have soft hands to help people from Sulu,” he added.

Piñol said companies under Pangilinan have committed to rehabilitate and upgrade Smart Communication facilities in Sulu, establish a coconut oil mill, and provide medical equipment and trainings to the health workers in the four Sulu hospitals.

He said San Miguel is planning to build a 50-megawatt coal fire power plant and to rebuild the Hajibuto School of Arts and Trade.

As for Philippine Airlines, Piñol said Tan committed to introduce commercial flights going directly to Sulu.

“The FFCCCI pledged to provide 15 school buildings or around 30 classrooms in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” he added.

Piñol also said the DA will allot P50 million under the Special Area for Agricultural Development to be used for various rural development program and foster inclusive growth. The DA will also distribute five farm tractors in the province.

The DA chief said these initiatives are in support of the Duterte administration’s goal of reducing poverty incidence in the country by at least 25 percent in three years.