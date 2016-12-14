SMC bid to build airport piques Duterte’s interest

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Wednesday said that, so far, only the proposal of San Miguel Corp. President Ramon S. Ang to build a separate airport in Bulacan has been regarded as “serious enough” for consideration by the Duterte administration.

“The proposal is under review and, by early next year, it will be endorsed to the National Economic and Development Authority [Neda],” Transportation Assistant Secretary Cherie Mercado said during the BusinessMirror Coffee Club forum held at its offices in Makati City.

When asked about the alleged proposal of certain group to make Sangley another hub, Mercado said: “As far as the DOTr is concerned, there’s a process, you have to follow the process, give a proposal, but so far, only San Miguel’s proposal is under review and by early next year, we will endorse it to the Neda.”

The reported Sangley hub pertains to the presentations in Malacañang made by the Tieng brothers of the Solar Entertainment Group. They sought Duterte and complained of their inability to get an audience with Transport Secretary Arthur P. Tugade.

A former president of Clark Development Corp., Tugade is said to be in favor of expanding Clark from a budget terminal and transform it into the country’s main international gateway.

Reports earlier indicated that the Tiengs were able to bypass Tugade and have submitted an unsolicited proposal to Duterte in favor of Sangley, initially as a secondary budget and general aviation airport before eventually expanding it into a two-runway international airport and seaport.

The transfer of some budget carrier flights to Sangley would make the current Philippine Air Force base commercially viable rather than as a purely general aviation hub, as envisioned by Tugade. The government earlier said it has set aside close to P1 billion to relocate within two years the 15th Strike Wing from its current Sangley base to Cagayan de Oro’s Lumbia airport.

The Tiengs’ project adviser, Aexxell of Germany, has estimated that it would cost P3.3 billion to upgrade the existing Sangley runway and build a new low-cost terminal to accommodate Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-series planes.

The single-level terminal will be a modest 2,300-square-meter affair, capable of handling one arrival and one departure every hour. According to the presentation, PAL Express, the budget subsidiary of Philippine Airlines, may relocate some of its flights to Sangley, following the earlier decision of PAL Chairman Lucio Tan to lead the Sangley exodus with the transfer of the LT Group’s general aviation fleet and help decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

Should the Tieng proposal push through, there would be two budget airports operating simultaneously—with Clark serving Central and Northern Luzon and Sangley the Southern Luzon region—and with the Naia still remaining open as the primary gateway to Metro Manila.

The main challenge to making Sangley viable is, like Clark, the absence of fast road and rail connectivity, as the main road leading to the Sangley peninsula is a two-laner built during the American occupation.

Mercado stood pat on her denial about the Sangley proposal of the Tiengs: “There is no formal proposal yet, but definitely, we are waiting to build another airport apart from Sangley and the Naia.”

“It’s just a matter of whoever wants to propose, submit the proposal to the DOTr that will do an analysis, but the Naia will remain as the main airport although it has limitation, hopefully, there is another airport,” she added.

“And then we have Clark,” she said, saying it is more predictable for residents of Quezon City to proceed to Clark rather than go to the Naia because of traffic congestion.

“Today, some local airlines have added flights to Clark, we would like to expand and improve Clark, Tugade said he is serious about it and he wants to be a guinea pig for decongesting the the Naia,” Mercado said. “While doing that he is also pressuring himself to make the interconnection to Clark,” she added.

Mercado said the DOTr would like to transfer its office to Clark, and by then, she said it’s employees would be able to experience how it feels to commute by rail or by car.

Asked if the DOTr meant that there should be three air-ports—the Naia, Sangley and Clark, Mercado said: “The [DOTr] belief is we’re open to more than two airports.” She said Ang’s proposal to build an airport is Bulacan would be viable because early study showed it is too far from Clark to affect its flight patterns.

Aviation experts have said no two international airports should be closer than 25 miles, otherwise, both of their traffic patterns would overlap. Clark CEO and President Alexander Cauguiran, however, said during an interview that Ang’s airport would not be viable in Bulacan because it is hemmed in by two international airports, the Naia and Clark.

“Ang’s airport in Bulacan would not be viable with two main airports in the North and South,” he said.

Caugiran said the ideal setup is the present Clark and the Naia, since Clark would be the airport for the residents of Northern and Central Luzon, while the Naia would be for passengers residing in Southern Luzon. But Mercado said it is Ang’s lookout to attract airlines to use his airport provided that he does not ask the government for sovereign guarantee.

“Definitely, we think there’s a need, apart from the Naia and Clark, which is matter of studying and accepting the proposal to the DOTr, but still the main airport needs expansion because it is probably useful only in the next 10 years,” she said.

Ang has abandoned an earlier offer to construct a new airport out of reclaimed lands on Manila Bay, across Sangley and near the Entertainment City.