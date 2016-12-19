Smart unveils satellite-based solutions for business continuity

LEADER in mobile Smart Communications joined forces with Dubai-based satellite provider, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., in showcasing a new range of affordable stand-alone satellite phones and broadband terminals via a nationwide road show aptly called Satcom 2016.

The road show was designed for enterprise, government and military customers looking for business-continuity solutions. Beyond business, the launch of the new satellite phones forms part of Smart’s advocacy for the welfare and well-being of Filipinos, especially those in high-risk areas.

“Smart is at the forefront of disaster preparedness. We organize these road shows to provide our customers with solutions to better prepare for disasters and ensure business continuity,” said Tina Mariano, first vice president for Global Access and International Services of Smart. The Philippines has been identified as one of the countries prone to natural disasters made worse by climate change.

“The launch of new satellite phones also enables us to introduce our new machine-to-machine [M2M] services in conjunction with one of our most strategic and most important partners in Asia. We hope to bring our M2M services here in the Philippines where there is big potential for application and this event provides us with the opportunity to talk directly to Smart’s customer base,” said John Huddle, director for Market Development of Thuraya.

The mobile solutions start with SmartSAT XT Lite, a handheld, lightweight satellite phone that lets users maintain a stable and reliable connection even when cellular or landline services are not available. It is a voice and text offering and comes handy for companies, local government units, non-governmental organization and even leisure travelers.

SatSleeve Hotspot enables instant satellite connectivity. It is a portable Wi-fi hot spot that turns a smartphone to a satellite phone. To connect to the satellite, the user only needs to download the SatSleeve Hotspot app from Google Play or Apple app store on his smartphone.

Maritime Broadband solutions, Atlas IP and Orion IP, are specifically designed for the maritime industry. It can empower vessels of any size with satellite Internet speeds of up to 444 kbps.

The IP+ is the lightest satellite broadband terminal. Compact and durable, it can be easily deployed anywhere and even fits inside a bag.

The XT Lite and SatSleeve Hotspot are available at Smart Stores nationwide. The devices come with a prepaid satellite SIM pre-loaded with $120 airtime valid for 1 year. Call rates start at $0.57 per minute and SMS rate is $0.23 per 160 characters.