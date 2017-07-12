Smart eyes Wi-fi service in all LRT 1 stations

SMART Communications Inc. has expanded the coverage of its carrier-grade Wi-fi installed in the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 system, making the service available to five new stations.

Initially made available at the newly rehabilitated Doroteo Jose station starting February this year, Smart added Abad Santos, Pedro Gil, Gil Puyat, UN Avenue and R. Papa to the list of stations where the service is available.

It has also expanded its transmission and resiliency-network infrastructure in the railway system.

Smart Senior Vice President Juan Victor I. Hernandez said this continuing rollout in the LRT 1 complements the telco’s deployment of Smart Wi-fi in various high-traffic areas in Metro Manila, including all 13 stations of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3.

“As our nationwide rollout of Smart Wi-fi goes on full swing, this deployment along the LRT 1 is yet another step forward in our efforts to make world-class Internet connectivity accessible to more and more people,” he said.

Available to all mobile network subscribers and users of Wi-fi capable devices, the service offers commuters 30 minutes of free Internet every day without a data cap, which they can use to access online content.

Users then have the option to access the wireless Internet service for P20 or P50.

After the initial five stations, Smart is looking at completing its public Wi-fi installation in all LRT 1 stations and on the corresponding street-level stretch by the end of the year.

The telco has also committed to strengthen its 2G, 3G and 4G coverage in the entire stretch of LRT 1, as well as in Metro Manila’s major transport terminals and railways.

“These are all aligned with our efforts to improve the commuting experience in the Metro. These are also opportunities for us to let the public reap the benefits of our network modernization program—specifically our Smart Wi-fi and our LTE [Long-Term Evolution]rollouts,” Hernandez said.

In addition to the train systems, Smart has also deployed super speed Wi-fi connectivity in major airports, seaports, bus terminals, hospitals, schools, city halls, tourist spots and malls nationwide.