SM wins in London awards

SM supermalls wins the prestigious brand of the year award, National Tier 2016-2017, during the World Branding Awards ceremonies at London’s Kensington Palace. The awards recognizes the achievement of some of the best brands in the world. In photo are Richard Rowles (left), chairman, World Branding Forum, and Steven Tan, senior vice president, SM Supermalls. The World Branding Forum is a global, nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community, as well as consumers.

For more information, visit brandingforum.org.