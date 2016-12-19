SM Prime opens 7th mall in China

MALL operator SM Prime Holdings Inc. on Monday said it opened its seventh mall in China over the weekend.

The company opened its SM City in Tianjin last Saturday; it has a gross floor area of 565,000 square meters.

“The opening of SM City Tianjin reflects our strong confidence on China’s economy. This gives SM Prime a wider perspective on China’s shopping culture, allowing us to capture bigger opportunities as an international integrated property developer,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said in a statement.

SM’s mall is the newest landmark within the Tianjin Airport Economic Area at the emerging Binhai New Area, the largest free-trade zone in Northern China and a thriving central business district where international corporations in logistics and financial services are setting up offices.

Considered as a “new economic pole” along the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and Shanghai Pudong New Area, the Binhai New Area is home to over 2,000 enterprises from 130 countries.

SM City Tianjin is adjacent to the airport and is accessible through the cities of Beijing and Qinhuangdao via buses, expressways and high-speed railways. Other SM malls in China are in Xiamen, Jinjiang, Chengdu, Suzhou, Chongqing and Zibo, all with a combined gross floor area of 1.5 million square meters. In the Philippines SM Prime has 60 malls with the recent opening of SM City East Ortigas in Pasig City earlier this month.

SM Prime’s malls now have a combined gross floor area of 9.1 million square meters both in the Philippines and in China.

Meanwhile, SM Lifestyle and Entertainment Inc., a unit of SM Prime, also opened its first concept cinema at the Mall of Asia in Pasay over the weekend.

The Cinema 7 and Cinema 8 of its Pasay mall features a big lounge area complete with dining seats to enable moviegoers a place where they can relax and grab a meal while waiting for the movie screening.

Each of the new cinemas will have 153 seats. The company earlier said it will also launch next year interactive and stand-alone cinemas.

The first stand-alone cinema will be opened in Bataan in the middle of 2017.