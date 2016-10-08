Sluggish Azkals bow to Bahrain in friendly match

A tired, sluggish Philippine Azkals showed up on Friday night in their friendly game against Bahrain at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

And the result was not surprising, a 3-1 drubbing from the visiting nation.

The Philippine men’s football team started its preparation for the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup started not the way Head Coach Thomas Dooley wanted.

“Obviously, the result was disappointing, of course, we’d like to win the game but you can see that the players were mentally and physically tired,” Dooley said after the match.





“We made so many mistakes, especially in the end. The players came too late because we’re mentally tired,” Dooley added.

The Azkals played sluggishly, especially in the first half, as they failed to match the speed of the Bahrainis, who banked to the two goals of skipper Mohamed Khabir.

Khabir opened the scoring at the fourth-minute mark and double his score at 46th minute.

Mike Ott, a new recruit in the squad, was the lone bright spot for the Azkals on Friday night after scoring at 49th-minute mark, converting on the cross from Martin Steuble to give the home team something to celebrate and trim the lead to 1-2.

The Azkals had several chances to tie the game, but the Bahrainis sealed the win after Marzooq Alromaihi scored at the stoppage time.

“The players are normally good enough when you’re mentally tired. They are a good team too, but in the second half, we played much better and we had a goal and more opportunities,” Dooley said. “But it wasn’t a game for that we could actually turn.”

“They [young players] all did well. What really went well was when Mike [Ott] scored the goal and showed that he is a good addition to our team,” he added.

Dooley was visibly frustrated with the outcome, especially that the AFF Suzuki Cup group stage, slated from November 19 to 25 at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan, is just months away.

The Azkals will have another friendly match this time against North Korea on Monday also at the Rizal Memorial venue.