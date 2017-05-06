Slower price adjustments in nonfood group kept inflation at 3.4% in April

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) reported that the average hike in prices in April remained at 3.4 percent. The slower price adjustments in electricity and gas and slightly higher prices of food commodities kept inflation at the same rate as with the previous month, the Neda said.

This inflation rate is slightly below the median market expectation of 3.5 percent and remains within the government’s target of 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent for 2017.

“The stable inflation rate in April is a respite from the upward inflation trend we saw in the first three months of the year. Nevertheless, volatilities in oil prices and erratic exchange rates can still manifest into higher domestic prices for both food and nonfood commodities,” Neda Officer in Charge and Undersecretary for Investment Programming Rolando G. Tungpalan said.

Inflation in the nonfood group decelerated from 2.8 percent in March to 2.7 percent in April 2017. Slower inflation in this group can be attributed to the sluggish price adjustments of electricity, gas and other fuels. This can be traced to the resumed operations of the Malampaya Gas Field after a two-month maintenance shutdown in January and February.

Moreover, lower pump prices recorded for unleaded gasoline, diesel, kerosene and LPG in April 2017 contributed to slower nonfood inflation.

Meanwhile, inflation in the food and nonalcoholic beverage group accelerated from 4.0 percent in March to 4.2 percent in April. But partially tempering the increase in food inflation were fruits, vegetables, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery.

Prices of staples, such as rice, meat and fish, remained high due to supply constraints. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed the country’s declining inventory of commercial and National Food Authority rice.

“Possible increases in transportation fares and electricity rates in the coming months could also exert upward pressure on prices, along with the transitory impact of the proposed tax reform program,” the Neda official said.

On a positive note, normal rainfall pattern and neutral weather conditions expected from March to August bode well for the crops sector.

“With the potential recurrence of El Niño, the government should start taking precautionary actions to mitigate the damaging effects of droughts and dry spells. These include production support, distribution of seeds, and timely importation,” Tungpalan said.

He also urged the government to prioritize discussions on rice tariffication, in order to avoid creating policy uncertainties. “Additional interventions should also be taken to address those who will be negatively affected by the expected increase of rice imports,” Tungpalan added.